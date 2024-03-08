10 best Minecraft Bedrock ancient city seeds

Deep dark biomes and ancient cities were some of the biggest additions in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update cycle. These horrifying underground areas are bastions of danger due to noise summoning Minecraft's deadly warden mob. However, players wanting to prove their might or gain access to the recovery compass item will have to venture into these abandoned cityscapes.

Detailed below are 10 of Minecraft Bedrock Edition's best seeds for finding ancient cities, as well as a short breakdown of other useful structures found close to spawn.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective in nature.

Minecraft Bedrock's 10 best seeds for ancient cities

1) Four city badlands spawn

A portion of the seed's badlands (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5578208281878483369

This seed spawns players on the coastal edge of a wooded badlands, which makes it one of Bedrock's best for ancient cities. The badlands stretch for thousands of blocks and contains 10 different ancient cities, four of which are near spawn, alongside a dozen villages, several desert temples, and even some pillager outposts.

This stacked spawn biome should allow players to pretty much rocket into mid- or late-game, maybe even allowing for the Ender Dragon to be defeated in the first few days of the game. Keen-eyed players might also be lucky enough to spot the new Minecraft striped wolf variant among the trees.

2) Triple city mansion

This pillager outpost is nestled right over one of the ancient cities (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 485285443033236462

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a regular blend of plains and forests. To the north-east and south-east, players will find villages. Then, to the north, there is a pillager outpost situated next to a cherry grove, as well as a rare and elusive woodland mansion.

Directly to the east of the dark oak forest that the villagers call home is a small mountainous area that contains three ancient cities to explore. The seed is quite an experience for players who enjoy combat adventures and dangerous exploration.

3) Large mushroom island spawn

A large exposed cave found on the mushroom island near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8528433697235889364

What really makes this Minecraft seed worth playing is the large mushroom archipelago that is only a short swim from spawn. This will make for an amazing and safe place to set up different mines, something that's needed since Minecraft 1.18's ore distribution change, along with a base to prepare for spelunking adventures.

Once the player feels adequately prepared, they can sail south-west, eventually reaching a frozen mountain range under which there are four different ancient cities. These mountains also contain a number of villages, igloos, and ruins to loot. There is also a triple-hut swamp to the west of spawn, which would make for a great farm.

4) Ice spike city with early igloo village

A dripstone ancient city found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1519511075342398618

This seed spawns players on the edge of a small ice spike biome. To the west, there is a village with a basement igloo that can be used for quick and easy early Minecraft villager trading. Further south, there is a mixture of ice spikes and frozen peaks, with the many valleys dotted with villages, igloos, and pillager outposts. These mountains have a secret though: they contain three different ancient cities.

It is this early access to the game's immensely powerful trading mechanics, as well as the number of interesting structures near spawn, that makes this seed one of Bedrock's best for exploring ancient cities.

5) Mushroom islands, ancient cities, and villages

The village closest to spawn is on the edge of the snow (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -7072008285767354588

This seed spawns players in a coastal taiga. To the south is a moderately-sized, rare Minecraft mushroom biome that would make a good place to set up a survival base. There is an ancient city directly underneath spawn. Across the sea to the south-east, there is a circular set of mountains with a dark oak forest on top of it. These mountains, and the surrounding regions, contain six different ancient cities.

However, it is what is west of spawn that makes this seed so good. There are dozens of villages scattered throughout a seemingly endless winter wonderland. This frigid expanse is also loaded with basement igloos, trail ruins, and pillager outposts, all very useful structures.

6) Amazing snow slopes

This scenic village is a great central location to several structures (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5863348436698086774

This Minecraft seed spawns players on a small swamp peninsula next to a witch hut. It is a dangerous start, but the reward is immense. To the south-east, players will find a huge mountain range with snowy slopes that boasts pillager outposts, villages, and igloos.

However, what makes this seed so amazing is one village in particular - a snowy village that spawns next to a basement igloo. This is already great, as it makes starting a Minecraft villager trading hall much easier, but it doesn't stop there. Directly beneath this is a stronghold that's situated next to an ancient city. And, then there are another six cities scattered throughout the peaks.

7) Eight city cherry village

This scenic cherry village is almost directly above an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4328341575216533146

This seed spawns players in a plains biome next to a coastal forest. There are not a ton of interesting structures near spawn, so it is recommended to move on. Head north where there is a mountain range that hosts a total of eight different cities underneath.

However, the seed is not just good for the cities under the ground. There are also a number of useful structures on the surface. You will find three different villages, along with two different zombie villages. This should make setting up a trading hall trivial. Centered under the mountains is even a stronghold for quick end access.

8) Eight city good spawn

These trial ruins are clues to what lie beneath (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3321966283878642900

This seed spawns players on the coast of a huge, frozen ocean. There are villages to the north-west, south-west, and south-east. There is a long vertical mountain range directly east of spawn that has a total of eight cities underneath, meaning access to Minecraft's recovery compass should be guaranteed.

Several of these ancient cities are located directly underneath trial ruins found in the mountains, meaning players could also knock out some of Minecraft 1.20's archaeology while hunting for echo shards and wardens.

9) Surrounded by cities

This village and pillager outpost mark the start of an area of cities (Image via Mojang)`

The seed is: -1903864603886016876

This seed spawns players in a forest. There are villages to the north and south, so players should be able to jump past day one progression quickly. But what makes this seed so great for ancient cities is that you will find a lot of them.

To the north, there is a large mountain range, under which there are six cities. To the east, there is a jungle sheltered by mountains containing another six cities. Finally, to the southwest, there is another mountain range with five ancient cities.

10) Eighteen city megascape

There are a truly absurd number of cities near spawn on this seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5450708395525661048

As the name suggests, what makes this seed truly incredible for ancient cities is the sheer number of them situated near spawn. The spawn area is quite boring - a small mixture of wooded biomes with a village to the south-west. However, traveling north-east reveals a gargantuan mountain range cutting across jungles, savannas, plains, and forests alike. Underneath this range are 18 different cities.

However, this is not the extent of the cities near spawn. Heading straight south from spawn will eventually reveal another moderately large mountain region that has another six cities, for a total of two dozen Minecraft sculk-infested ancient cities all within a few thousand blocks of spawn on what must be one of Bedrock's best seeds.