3 best Minecraft drop party servers

The video game Minecraft has won over players from all around the world. Playing on servers with others is one of the most thrilling features of the game, but a common problem on Minecraft servers is that it can be extremely hard for new players to get valuable resources and compete with those who have been playing for a while. Because of this, drop party servers where you're able to get a quick headstart and claim some good loot easily are incredibly popular.

A drop party is an event in which players drop objects for a variety of reasons. Their motives for doing so can range from seeking amusement to leaving the server or showcasing their altruism. This article will list the three best servers to join is you want to participate in some nice drop parties.

Minecraft drop party servers are a great way to get into the game

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is an amazing Minecraft server (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a popular Minecraft prison server which has a special drop party mechanism. Drop parties on the server can either be conducted in the traditional way by dropping items on the ground, or you can host a giveaway that allows for all players to have a fair chance at the prize.

You'll be able to take part in numerous challenges and events to gain valuable resources and prizes. This is done in the plot world of the server, which allows for gamers to be as creative as they want with their games.

Additionally, the server includes a distinctive ranking system that enables you to advance through the Prison ranks, just like most servers in this genre. However, what stands out about PurplePrison is its unique OP PvP system and in-game gambling.

The endless amount of activities available on PurplePrison is one of its best features. You can engage in PvP combat, mine to make money, and conquer multiple games such as Dropper, Parkour, and a difficult maze.

Additionally, the community on the server is welcoming and helpful, and staff members are always willing to assist new players. Overall, PurplePrison is a fantastic option for those who wish to engage in a variety of activities and want a chance to get rich fast.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) OPBlocks

IP address: play.opblocks.com

OPBlocks is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

OPBlocks is a popular Minecraft server that allows for constant drop parties. Even if you're an extremely new player, you have a chance at getting some of the best items on the server if people are feeling generous.

OPBlocks is one of the best prison servers and has been around for years. It also has a ton of distinctive features that make it stand out from competitors. You can have your own private mines, make candy to earn cash, and there are also automatic miners on the server.

If you consider joining this server today, you will likely see items like candy and auto miners that offer you a chance at being successful on the server yourself. Any players who make enough money and want to give back to the community are able to host a drop party for free, and you'll always see tons of players participating.

Average player count: 500 - 1,500

3) Obscuros Pixelmon

IP address: mc.playobscuros.com

Popular Minecraft server Obscuros Pixelmon mixes the excitement of Pokemon with the joy of Minecraft. The server has a large player base, so drop parties often happen with gamers dropping tons of valuable items and uncommon Pokemon.

The drop parties are frequently hosted by players in-game. Sometimes, you can win prizes by taking part in various tasks and events, and at other times, you just need to be the first to pick up an item off the ground.

The welcoming and helpful community is among Obscuros Pixelmon's best features. The player base on the server is pretty big and active, and they are always willing to lend a hand to one another. Additionally, the staff is quite receptive to player comments and recommendations.

In conclusion, any gamers looking for an incredible Pixelmon server will find Obscuros Pixelmon to be a fantastic option.

Average player count: 25 - 200

Poll : 0 votes