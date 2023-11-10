10 best Minecraft farms to build in a new world (2023)

Minecraft has been entertaining millions for over a decade. Filled with adventure and exploration, the game incorporates the core aspects of survival. However, the number of items and concepts required to thrive in this harsh world can be quite demanding and challenging to procure. This is where a variety of farms can come in handy.

These farms can be automatic or AFK, depending on the type and the entity they are designed for. They can provide items and requirements easily and quickly, especially in the initial phase of gameplay.

Here are the ten best farms to build in a new world in Minecraft.

10 best farms to build in a new world in Minecraft (2023)

1) Lava farm

While Lava is the most dangerous element in the Minecraft world, it also has many applications in the game. It can be used as a source of efficient fuel as it burns higher than other fuel sources like coal and wood.

Therefore, a Lava farm can help provide a surplus of lava to players. However, this farm will be considerably tricky since one will require resources like dripstone, which can be difficult to obtain.

2) Hostile mob farm

Mobs in Minecraft can supply tons of XP and valuable drops. Therefore, a mob farm is quite beneficial for players, especially those who are just starting in the world. The farm can comprise an area cordoned off with blocks, where mobs will start spawning.

These mobs will be funneled into a kill chamber located in the center. The loot will get channeled into the chests, which can be collected by the players.

3) Sugarcane farm

Sugarcane is a great source of two essential items: sugar and paper. Sugar is an important component in potion brewing, while paper has extensive amounts of applications, especially to make books.

A sugarcane farm can, therefore, quickly provide lots of sugarcane to players in a short amount of time. The farm is also relatively easy to build with minimum requirements.

4) Automatic crop farm

While exploring the world of Minecraft, one definitely comes across the concept of producing crops. These crops are essential to breed animals and as a source of food in the game. However, farming and harvesting these crops are time-consuming and cumbersome.

Automatic crop farms help negate these laborious tasks while providing lots of crop items easily. It involves villagers who can plant seeds and a collection system that will collect all the grown crops.

5) Iron farm

Iron is one of the most important ores in Minecraft. It is required to craft several items in the game. While it is relatively easy to procure and is found in plenty, the number of applications it has makes its demand extremely high. Therefore, an iron farm can help players obtain tons of iron ingots efficiently.

This farm works by spawning iron golems that drop iron ingots when killed. The spawning works by creating a village, where Iron golems will generate automatically and get killed in a lava chamber.

6) Villager trading hall

Villagers are one of the most friendliest mobs in Minecraft. They are also unique since they can pick up a specified profession and trade items that are extremely useful in the game. Therefore, a villager trading hall is one of the most important farms to consider when starting a new game.

Create a space with plenty of beds and food, and bring the villagers into this cove. Let them multiply and place the appropriate block to designate the required profession to the villagers.

7) Animal farm

Food is extremely essential when going on an exploratory journey in Minecraft. Animal farms help provide plenty of food and other valuable items that players will need during their gameplay.

Mobs like cows, chickens, and sheep can be harvested using a killing farm to obtain meat and items like leather, eggs, and wool. These farms are relatively easier to build, with the requirements being lower than most other farms on this list.

8) Wood farm

Wood is one of the most essential items in Minecraft, finding its application in a variety of builds and item crafting. Even though getting wood in the game is very simple, the requirement always seems to exceed what one can obtain.

Hence, a wood farm can save a tremendous amount of time in fetching wood. One can cut these trees and replant them instantly to increase efficiency.

9) AFK fish farm

Fishing is one of the most serene and useful activities in Minecraft. It enables players to procure tons of food and grants rare and important items easily. However, the prolonged hours of fishing can be boring. Therefore, an AFK fish farm can help circumvent this tiring task.

This farm is easy to build and can help players obtain all the items by fishing quite efficiently. To increase the chances of obtaining rare drops, one can use a fishing rod enchanted with Luck of the Sea.

10) XP farm

XP in Minecraft is very important when it comes to leveling up gear, repairing items, or adding enchantments. Therefore, an XP farm can provide tons of XP easily and in a short period of time.

The farm works by growing kelp using sand and pistons. This kelp can be smelted and collected, which will generate XP orbs. The farm is relatively simple to build, especially in a new world.