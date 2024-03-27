10 best Minecraft god seeds

Minecraft has a high count of seeds - exceeding a trillion. This indicates many options when it comes time to start a new survival playthrough. The choice of seed determines the biomes and structures available during the playthrough, making it crucial to the game experience.

Thankfully, some seeds, known as god seeds, are so stacked with structures to loot, biomes to explore, and potential to fulfill that there's nothing a player could be missing. 10 of the best of these seeds are detailed below.

These seeds only work on Java due to structure generation. The terrain is similar on Bedrock, but differences exist despite Minecraft's sincere attempts at reducing them via parity updates.

10 amazing god seeds for Minecraft

1) Huge mushroom stronghold and god spawn

The villages near spawn should provide abundant resources (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8205269816131783768

Mushroom island stronghold: X: -1772, Z: 36

X: -1772, Z: 36 Village: X: 400, Z: 240

X: 400, Z: 240 Village: X: 768, Z: 336

X: 768, Z: 336 Witch Hut: X: 1832, Z: 152

X: 1832, Z: 152 Pillager Outpost: X: -1792, Z: -832

One of the main reasons this Minecraft seed is a god seed is the enormous mushroom island biome a few hundred blocks directly west of spawn. This mushroom island stretches for thousands of blocks, meaning it's large enough for a full-featured Minecraft mega base and all the farms a player could dream of building.

Additionally, seven villages within a thousand blocks of spawn allow players to jump straight into the mid-game with powerful Minecraft villager trading. The swamp near the east contains three witch huts, useful for collecting black cats or farming witches for their drops.

2) A village of villages with a view

These mountain valleys would be amazing places to settle (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5441677234835263467

Witch Hut: X: 1912, 584

X: 1912, 584 Village: X: 400, Z: -480

X: 400, Z: -480 Eight village centers: X: -1600, Z: -1250

This seed spawns players in a small coastal forest. To the northeast, players will find a cherry-grove village from which they can obtain starting supplies. Further north from here is a moderately-sized mushroom island that could be used as a base.

What makes this seed truly special are the seven charming villages located northwest of the spawn, scattered throughout a picturesque mountain range. Additionally, many of these mountains boast cherry groves. They also house several ancient cities and Minecraft pillager outposts in concealment for players who prefer combat over villager trading.

3) A little bit of everything

The village closest to spawn also has a desert temple to loot (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8591562261279585854

Cherry village: X: -896, Z: -352

X: -896, Z: -352 Woodland Mansion: X: -3208, -1032

X: -3208, -1032 Desert village with temple: X: 80, Z: -224

X: 80, Z: -224 Desert village with temple and pillager outpost: X: 592, -784

X: 592, -784 Basement igloo: -1768, 1048

This seed will spawn players in a small jungle on the edge of a large and diverse biome that contains Minecraft's beautiful badlands, deserts, savannas, and swamps. The badlands region near the spawn point features several villages, with the nearest one also having a desert temple that players can explore and loot. This badlands desert is also home to more villages, portals, pillager outposts, and temples that players can discover and explore.

To the southwest, players can find a basement igloo, useful for the guaranteed conversion in the basement, and an elusive and dangerous Minecraft woodland mansion can be found to the northwest. Seven other villages are between spawn and this woodland mansion, so it's easy to see why this seed is so great.

4) Double igloo villages

The village nearest spawn might not have a basement igloo, but it still has loot (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2427577234115045545

Village with basement igloo: X: -400, Z: -336

X: -400, Z: -336 Village with basement igloo: X: 1440, Z: 1232

X: 1440, Z: 1232 Village with regular igloo: X: 144, X: 160

X: 144, X: 160 Woodland Mansion: X: 4552, Z: 568

X: 4552, Z: 568 Witch hut: X: -1976, Z: -360

This seed places players in the middle of a winter wonderland, surrounded by villages, igloos, and ice. The village closest to spawn has an igloo but without a basement. However, two other villages have basement igloos, making them both quick and easy options for Minecraft trading halls.

There are also a bunch of trial ruins scattered throughout the region near spawn, meaning players will have ample opportunity to try out Minecraft 1.20's archeology. To the north, players will find a swamp with two witch huts for farming. Additionally, a woodland mansion is relatively close to spawn, making this one of the best seeds in the game.

5) Mushroom island chain and snowy villages

Make sure to save the trapped allay when visiting a pillager outpost (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1277969406922363761

Mushroom island stronghold: X: -2076, Z: -412

X: -2076, Z: -412 Village: X: -400, -400

X: -400, -400 Basement Igloo: -1288, 552

-1288, 552 Jungle Temple: X: 520, Z: -408

X: 520, Z: -408 Winter Wonderland: X: -1800, Z: 1500

This seed places players in a small, warm region filled with jungles, mangrove swamps, and regular ones. To the north is a village to loot, but most of the seed's potential comes from the south and the northwest. To the south, players will find a frozen expanse with basement igloos, snowy villages, and pillager outposts.

To the northwest, players will find a small mushroom-island archipelago. Each island is only a few hundred blocks in size, but three are in relative proximity. This area is ideal for a Minecraft survival base due to its proximity to the ocean monuments and the stronghold located directly underneath the main mushroom island.

6) Simply Great

The village with basement igloo also has a ruined portal nearby (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4472297325441196101

Village with basement igloo: X: 832, Z: 112

X: 832, Z: 112 Witch Hut: X: 8, Z: 664

X: 8, Z: 664 Village: X: 224, Z: 912

X: 224, Z: 912 Pillager Outpost: X: -464, Z: 1248

X: -464, Z: 1248 Woodland Mansion: X: 1464, Z: 2632

Players who use this seed will find themselves in a forest biome situated on the boundary of a frozen expanse in the north and a combination of swamp, jungle, and warm ocean in the south. The northern wasteland has a moderately sized ice spike biome concealed among the mountain peaks.

These mountains also contain several ancient cities, guarded by the dangerous Minecraft warden mob, villages, basement igloos, and even a stronghold. There are more villages to the south if the northern route doesn't provide enough loot.

7) Quad village spawn and more

Some of the villages near spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1001009879942199

Village: X: 112, Z: 64

X: 112, Z: 64 Village: X: -224, Z: 80

X: -224, Z: 80 Village: X: 128, Z: -160

X: 128, Z: -160 Village: X: -528, Z: 160

X: -528, Z: 160 Ocean Monument: X: 152, Z: -712

X: 152, Z: -712 Ancient City: X: 984, Z: 984

X: 984, Z: 984 Woodland Mansion: X: -2184, Z: -904

Players using this seed will spawn in the plains biome, surrounded by four villages. The village to the southwest is located in a cherry grove, meaning players can access the best wood from the start. There are more villages and a pillager outpost to the south, while to the north, there is a small ocean. At the center of this inland sea, players will find an ocean monument perfect for farming Minecraft's guardian mob.

There is a woodland mansion to the northwest and an ancient city stronghold to the southeast, making the seed even more exciting.

8) Coastal Expanse

This ravine would make for a scenic home base area (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -6535970111529029360

Ocean Monument: X: 712, Z: 376

X: 712, Z: 376 Woodland Mansion: X: 760, Z: 1544

X: 760, Z: 1544 Village: X: 176, Z: 1712

X: 176, Z: 1712 Village: X: 656, Z: 1776

X: 656, Z: 1776 Village: X: 1184, Z: 1856

X: 1184, Z: 1856 Middle Ancient City: X: -984, 1752

This fantastic seed spawns players on a peninsula extending into an expansive ocean filled with nearly two dozen ocean monuments. To the northwest is a small mushroom island that could be used as a base. To the south, there is a woodland mansion that players must either take on or avoid to reach a series of villages.

To the west, there is a desert village with more villages and desert temples. Players can also find a mountain range to the southwest with five different ancient cities underneath it. There is a stronghold that would be the perfect basement for quick access to the advanced Minecraft farms built within the end and the incredible views offered by the surrounding mountains.

9) Huge desert badlands

One of the villages on the swamp's border (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -6803911068121937619

Village: X: -416, Z: 256

X: -416, Z: 256 Village: X: -1872, Z: 96

X: -1872, Z: 96 Village: X: -872, Z: 1064

X: -872, Z: 1064 Stronghold: X: -28, Z: 1908

X: -28, Z: 1908 Pillager Outpost: X: -1008, Z: 1392

X: -1008, Z: 1392 Buried Desert Temple: X: -872, Z: 1064

X: -872, Z: 1064 Ocean Monument: X: 88,Z: -104

This seed spawns players on the coast of a small, cold ocean. Within this ocean are several ocean monuments and a small mushroom island. Much of the seed's appeal comes from the expansive desert badlands to the south.

This arid expanse has over a dozen villages and four pillager outposts. Additionally, there are several desert temples that players can explore and loot. At the center of this desert is a mangrove swamp, which provides an excellent opportunity for players to farm Minecraft frogs.

Since much of this seed's appeal comes from the desert near spawn, it is perfect for players who prefer a warmer, non-traditional spawn.

10) Giant mushroom island and deserts

This huge mushroom island is also next to a large coral reef (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1628968068

Ocean Monument: X: 680, Z: 296

X: 680, Z: 296 Village: X: 352, Z: 1264

X: 352, Z: 1264 Village: X: 656, Z: 1744

X: 656, Z: 1744 Witch Hut: X: 712, Z: 1864

X: 712, Z: 1864 Woodland Mansion: X: 2696, 344

X: 2696, 344 Ancient City: X: -2456, 1944

This seed spawns players in the ocean, with regular land to the south and a truly expansive Minecraft mushroom biome to the north. Players should head south to grab saplings and raid some villages for early loot. Be careful on the swim back to shore, though, as the ocean is filled with different ocean monuments, though many are further north than spawn.

Players will find a mixture of badlands, desert, and savanna to the west of the mushroom island, comprising more villages, desert temples, ancient cities, pillager outposts, and even a zombie village.