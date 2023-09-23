7 best Minecraft mods for potions

Minecraft has all kinds of magical features that players can use to survive and progress. One of them is using potions on themselves and on their enemies. Potions are extremely useful items that can be brewed using a brewing stand and a few essential items like blaze powder and nether wart. Some potions have positive effects, while others have negative effects and are meant to be thrown at hostile mobs.

Over the years, however, potions have not received any new upgrades from Mojang. Thankfully, the community has created loads of mods to compensate for this.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of great potion mods for Minecraft

1) Not Enough Potions

Not Enough Potions adds loads of new potions and related tools in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Not Enough Potions is a brilliant mod for those who want to add a bunch of new potion-related features. This mod adds potion effects, tools like a mortar and pestle, and a mixing cauldron that can be used to brew and even combine potions. Not Enough Potions mainly operates on the famous Potions Core mod.

2) Potion Master

Potion Master adds potions that make different hidden ores visible in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

There are many mods out there that simply add an in-game setting for players to see ores hidden underground. However, the Potion Master mod is a unique way to incorporate that feature into actual gameplay. The mod adds a new type of potion, OreSight, that can be brewed to see earth materials like iron, coal, gold, diamonds, etc.

3) Extra Alchemy

Extra Alchemy adds a bunch of new potions and related items in Minecraft (Image via Modrinth)

Extra Alchemy is also an all-rounder mod that not only adds several new potions with new effects but also changes a few brewing mechanics and adds new items, like potion bags, vials, potion rings, etc. These enhance the potion-brewing experience and also add new mechanics to it.

The modder has also removed the requirement of blaze powder to brew anything and replaced it with fire, which can be arranged for easily.

4) Dave's Potioneering

Dave's Potioneering particularly focuses on changing potion brewing mechanics in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dave's Potioneering is a different kind of mod that does not add any new potions but solely focuses on changing the brewing system and inventory management of these magical liquids. It allows potions to be stacked, splash potions to be thrown much farther, weapons to be coated with potions, and more.

5) Time Stacker

This small mod simply increases the effect time when two of the same potion are consumed in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Whenever players drink two potions of the same kind, the effect time of those potions does not stack, resulting in the effect lasting longer. That is where this small and nifty mod comes into play. Time Stacker is a tiny mod that simply increases the potion's effect duration whenever players drink multiple bottles of the same magical liquid.

6) PotionCounter

PotionCounter shows how many potions a player has in their inventory (Image via 9Minecraft)

PotionCounter is another simple mod that allows players to see how many potions they have left in their inventory. This can be great during intense battles when players chug down many potions and lose count of how many they have ready in their inventory.

7) Distinguished Potions

Distinguished potions allow users to clearly see the liquids in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This mod essentially adds several useful visual features that help players distinguish between different potions. It removes enchantment glint for users to see the potion color, adds cork on stronger and longer potions, and even adds a small bar at the bottom of each potion to show the effect amplifiers on them. However, a few features that the mod offers have been included by Mojang in recent updates.