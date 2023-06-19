5 best Minecraft school builds

In the wildly popular game Minecraft, players can construct practically anything they want. Building is an extremely popular activity in the video game, with veteran players making anything from huge skyscrapers to entire cities. A significant portion of Minecraft's playerbase consists of kids who play and learn new things every single day, making a school a popular structure in the game.

Since it can be difficult to come up with a design of your own, players often share their new building designs on the internet with the rest of the community. This article will go over the five best schools to build in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Schools are truly fantastic Minecraft builds

1) Huge School

The Huge School construction is spectacular, and true to its name, there are numerous floors and classes in the school. A gymnasium, auditorium, and science lab can all be included as part of the school's contemporary interior.

This build would be perfect for those who enjoy playing on roleplay servers, especially ones with high player counts. The building even has a school bus parked out in the front, with tons of additional parking space available. This tutorial was made by the Minecraft YouTuber Brandon Stilley Gaming.

2) Real Looking School

This is a realistic build that captures the spirit of a contemporary school with its brick aesthetic and large windows. The school's interior, which includes classrooms, a library, and a cafeteria, is just as spectacular.

Any player who goes to a school in real life that looks like this should definitely consider building this and showing it off to their friends on a freebuild server. This incredible build was made by the popular YouTuber and Minecraft builder HALNY.

3) Japan School

Beautiful and ornate, the Japan School building perfectly encapsulates Japanese design. You can even add a lovely garden and cherry blossom trees, thanks to the new 1.20 Minecraft update. Classrooms, a library, and a cafeteria can all be found inside the school.

The main thing that stands out about this school design is the huge courtyard and outdoor pool. The build was made by the YouTuber コルク【Minecraft建築】. Anyone who loves Japan or Japanese culture will appreciate this school.

4) Medieval School

The Medieval School is quite a small build compared to many of the others on this list, but it deserves a spot because of how interesting and distinctive it is.

If you're looking to construct a medieval town, incorporating this build in the castle grounds would be a fantastic idea. The creator behind this spectacular building design is YouTuber ItsMarloe, and players who love old-school designs should consider watching the tutorial.

5) Elementary School

This is an Elementary School build that is great for bringing back memories. The school's colorful interiors ensure a fun and welcoming atmosphere. A library and bright classrooms can be found inside the building.

This school was built by the popular YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft. It's a fantastic build with a school bus as well, if that's something you're interested in including. The build would be an ideal choice for creative due to it requiring a lot of brick, which is a little challenging to acquire.

