5 best Minecraft school bus builds

Minecraft allows you to use your imagination to build almost anything you can imagine, and the ability to build complex buildings is one of the most loved features of the game. There are countless opportunities for creating builds, and one that is popular among younger gamers is a school build. When designing your school you can add accessories to make it even more believable, and the beloved school bus is something that you may want to consider including.

It can be hard to come up with a design by yourself, so this article will lay out the five best Minecraft school bus builds that you can tweak and personalize.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 unique ideas for Minecraft school bus builds

1) Aesthetic School Bus

The Aesthetic School Bus is a fascinating design that combines several materials to provide a striking appearance. Compared to the other school buses on this list, this one is more elaborate, with tons of unique features like end rods and real-looking wheels that give it a natural look. For those seeking a distinctive and inventive bus design, the Aesthetic School Bus is ideal.

This build would be an amazing for a roleplay server, especially one where you're pretending to be in school. The incredible video tutorial was made by the fantastic YouTuber Virtilise.

2) Fantastic School Bus

The Fantastic School Bus has an incredibly sleek and distinctive design. The layout has enough room to allow for a good number of pupils to be accommodated while still retaining a sophisticated appearance.

The bus has aesthetic components that give it the appearance of a genuine school bus, such as a school bus crossing arm. Not only is the Fantastic School Bus a practical building, but it is also a stunning and striking design. The school bus was designed by the YouTuber Aeroteam and is a fantastic build to show off on a building server.

3) Short School Bus

The Short School Bus is perfect for those who have limited space and don't want to spend too much time building. This bus is designed to be small and compact, but it is still capable of carrying a decent number of people. It's also easy to build and looks great anywhere.

The Short School Bus can be decorated with different colors and patterns to create a unique appearance if you want to stray away from the original design. With this school bus and the use of a vehicle mod, you can quickly transport students from one place to another within your Minecraft world. This tutorial was created by the YouTuber CraftyFoxeMC.

4) American School Bus

The American School Bus is ideal for you if you want a larger and more elaborate school bus. This vehicle is made to resemble an actual American school bus and uses bedrock in the front of the bus, Because of this, it would be impossible to recreate exactly in a survival world, but you could always use a different block instead, such as deepslate.

This build was constructed by the YouTuber CraftyFoxe. The tutorial is extremely easy to follow, and even those who are new to Minecraft building will have an easy time with this design.

5) Simple School Bus

Builders looking for a school bus that is simple but still has a nice appearance should definitely consider this design. Despite having a simple design, the bus still has a nice appeal.

Due to its tiny size, this school bus won't require a lot of time or materials to construct. This YouTube tutorial was made by the creator and Minecraft builder Greg Builds. The build is made primarily from yellow terracotta, so it may be a bit of a hard build for those not playing Minecraft creative.

