10 best Minecraft servers to play in 2023

Minecraft's server community has grown by leaps and bounds since the game's official release over a decade ago. Thousands of players flock the countless servers to take part in various game modes, from traditional survival and Skyblock to PvP and much more. However, with so many servers out there waiting to be joined, it can be tricky to pick one that suits a player's taste.

Depending on what a player enjoys, there are servers available to accommodate them. Do they love survival? Do they enjoy PvP? Do they prefer large mega-servers or those with smaller communities? There are plenty of factors to take into account when searching for a Minecraft server to call home.

Fortunately, when it comes to Minecraft servers that can impress and win over players, new and old, there are a few examples that come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best Minecraft servers worth joining in 2023 so far

1) Hypixel

No best Minecraft server list would be complete without Hypixel. It is arguably the most popular modern server of its kind in the sandbox game's entire community.

Hypixel sports thousands of daily players, dozens of minigames, and a plethora of well-developed and in-depth game modes, including its immensely-popular Skyblock mode.

Hypixel may not have some of the more traditional gameplay worlds that other servers do, but when it comes to fun minigames and gameplay that players can get hooked on for hours, this server is incredibly tough to beat.

2) MCC Island

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) is the premier competitive series for the world's most popular sandbox game, bringing together content creators on teams to battle in minigame madness. However, the organizers at NoxCrew recently debuted MCC Island, a new public server where fans can play a ton of innovative minigames and maps and even collect cosmetics and other goodies.

Although the server does have a tendency to get cramped due to the high number of Minecraft fans joining, it's nonetheless an incredibly entertaining minigame server to enjoy solo or with friends.

3) Pixelmoncraft

Pixelmon remains one of the most popular Minecraft mods of all time, mixing the survival game with gameplay elements seen in the Pokemon series. In the Pixelmoncraft server, players can adventure through the world and collect Pocket Monsters, train and evolve them, and battle them. Even better, the world is composed of regions seen in the original Pokemon titles.

It should be noted that Pixelmoncraft is one of the smaller Pixelmon servers when it comes to daily player count, but some players may prefer a more tight-knit community.

4) Minewind

If Minecraft fans are searching for a more no-holds-barred approach to gameplay, Minewind may be the server for them. This server is an anarchy server where just about anything goes, including PvP and griefing. The exception is that rules are still enforced against using hacks or exploits and toxic player behavior.

Minewind adds fantasy elements and world bosses to conventional survival gameplay, and things can get pretty intense in a hurry. This server won't be for everybody, but it certainly has an appeal to some players who love a challenge.

5) Grand Theft Minecart

Bringing the intense gunplay and chaotic crime of Grand Theft Auto to the world of Minecraft, Grand Theft Minecart is the best of both worlds. Players can choose from a wide variety of weapons, complete missions, ride around in speedy vehicles, swipe money and items, and battle for supremacy against other battle-honed fans.

Unfortunately, the recent EULA changes to Minecraft may mean Grand Theft Minecart's days are numbered. Be that as it may, fans should still check it out before the potential storm arrives.

6) Minescape

Runescape is arguably one of the longest-lived MMORPG games in existence and has undergone multiple revisions over the years. Regardless, it remains one of the most entertaining free MMOs on the market for plenty of fans. Minescape takes what makes Runescape so memorable and fun and brings it into the world of Minecraft.

In Minescape, players will build up tons of different skills, battle enemies in a fantasy setting, and travel across Runescape's iconic locations. However, don't let the inspiration fool you, Minescape still has plenty of custom content that sets it apart from the popular MMO.

7) WynnCraft

When it comes to MMO servers in the Minecraft community, WynnCraft is by far one of the best competitors in the space. Complete with five distinct character classes and 15 separate archetypes among them, players have a ton of freedom to customize their in-game builds as they make their way through the fantasy world of WynnCraft, which is magnificently designed.

Along the way, players will complete quests, acquire gear, and battle bosses. Fans can even band together in guilds and battle for territory in PvP combat if they so choose.

8) CraftYourTown

A Minecraft server utilizing the Towny plugin to great effect, CraftYourTown is a survival server at its core but offers a ton of opportunities to make friends and work in collaboration. In this server, players can band together to create villages, settlements, towns, cities, and entire nations to assist each other in long-term survival and cooperation.

It should be noted that this server also possesses a ton of custom items, blocks, and gadgets, including furniture, a biome changer, and a plethora of cosmetics.

9) Vulengate

For a pure survival experience, Vulengate has emerged as a fantastic Minecraft server. It admittedly isn't as old or as large as some servers out there, but it provides solid survival gameplay complete with plenty of quality-of-life features and plugins to keep things from getting stale.

Moreover, Vulengate's relatively small population may be a nice change of pace for players who have grown tired of gigantic servers with thousands of players. In Vulengate, fans can simply kick back, relax, and craft.

10) Shotbow

For Minecraft fans who love some unconventional PvP action, Shotbow offers a collection of unique game modes where players can battle to the death. These modes include Mine Z, Slaughter, Smash, Death by Void, Annihilation, and GG. Each one comes with its own rules and hazards to complicate matters for PvPers and ratchet up the challenge.

Players who prefer conventional PvP game modes like Bedwars or KitPvP may not be keen on this server, but it certainly adds some variety to the player-vs-player combat inherent in many of its counterparts.