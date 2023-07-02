5 best Minecraft survival servers for 1.20 update

With the much-anticipated release of the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tails update, a flurry of exciting new features have been introduced into the game, including new archeology mechanics, mobs, biomes, and much more. Those looking to enjoy this bountiful new update with the company of others will probably be interested in playing on a Minecraft 1.20 server.

These have been updated to support the latest version of Minecraft and include all of the aforementioned new gameplay features that have been added with the update.

Note: This article is subjectove and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales makes survival servers extremely fun

1) Mox MC

Server IP address: moxmc.com

MoxMC supports the new 1.20 version (Image via Mojang)

Up first on this list is Mox MC, a survival SMP server with a huge variety of things to do thanks to the range of custom plugins installed. Whether it be participating in server-wide drop parties, making new friends, or just chilling and making a random build for fun, it can definitely be done on Mox MC.

The best part is that Mox MC supports all major versions of Minecraft, ranging from 1.20 to version 1.7. This makes it a great choice for everyone to play with friends, no matter their preferred version of the game.

2) Complex MC

Server IP address: hub.mc-complex.com

Complex MC is one of the most popular servers around (Image via Mojang)

Complex MC is another great choice for enjoying the latest Minecraft 1.20 update. It has many different modes, including Survival SMP, Minecraft prisons, Factions, Skyblock, Creative, Pixelmon, and many more.

Although not every single mode on Complex MC has been updated to support the new 1.20 Trails and Tails update yet, many have been and they are thrilling to play. This is a very popular server and is perfect for those looking to enjoy the new 1.20 update with a large community.

3) Provim Survival & Story

Server IP address: play.provim.org

If you're looking for a Minecraft survival server that takes the 1.20 update to new heights, Provim Survival & Story is a top contender! To preserve a vanilla-like game feel, it has been carefully adjusted and optimized. All of the unique systems are made with playtime-based ranks rather than pay-to-win, so they blend in seamlessly with the Minecraft experience.

Players can also enter a Story Mode. It is basically a gigantic Adventure map that the team painstakingly created to be the Story Mode that vanilla Minecraft never had. This is unlike other story servers that have you collecting stuff for an NPC or defeating a predetermined number of creatures.

You can go off on an exciting voyage with Provim, exploring expansive landscapes and crafting spectacular constructions in the dynamic world of Minecraft. This is definitely a 1.20 survival server that everyone should try out.

4) Dogecraft

Server IP address: mc.dogecraft.net

The ideal option for players looking for a humorous survival experience is Dogecraft. It offers a distinct perspective on survival gaming and is built on the pillars of pleasure and community.

This server adds fun new features with the Minecraft 1.20 update to make survival even more pleasant. Explore colorful and imaginative biomes, engage in epic fights with custom creatures, and team up with other players to build spectacular constructions.

The kind and humorous members of the Dogecraft community foster a welcoming environment for players of all ages. Dogecraft is the place to go if you want to mix survival with a dash of humor and fellowship. The server also has an incredible staff team so you never have to worry about people ruining your experience.

Additionally, it offers a ton of different modes, such as Prison and Slimefun! If survival or any of those other games interest you, be sure to check out this amazing server!

5) AppleMC

Server IP address: play.applemc.fun

AppleMC is a top tier survival server (Image via Mojang)

In the 1.20 update, AppleMC is a survival server that provides a dynamic and engaging experience. It encourages players to unleash their construction prowess and conquer the vast continents of the game with an emphasis on creativity and exploration.

As AppleMC offers a wide range of resources and building materials, there are countless options to create magnificent constructions. Explore various biomes, find buried treasures, and fight exciting encounters with new creatures added in the 1.20 update.

The excitement is increased by AppleMC's active community, where users interact to share their works, form allies, and set off on grand journeys. Get ready to be mesmerized by the vast universe of AppleMC and to let your inner survivor out. Be on the lookout for all of the new armor trims!

