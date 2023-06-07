Minecraft 1.20 update name, date, Java and Bedrock Edition update methods, and more

After months of anticipation, the Minecraft community will finally see the official release of Minecraft 1.20 on June 7. With many changes as well as new additions coming to the game, this update is sure to keep fans busy for several months. The new update comes packed to the brim with features like the camel and sniffer mobs, new blocks like bamboo wood and cherry logs, the brand-new cherry blossom biome, and so much more.

Several components of the game are getting a revamp, like armor sets, which players will now be able to customize using the armor trimming mechanic added with the Trails and Tails update. Another great mechanic being added is archeology, which will allow players to dig and uncover mysterious and fascinating items like the Sniffer egg.

As eager players wait out the last few hours before the release of the new update, let’s take a look at some details that they need to be aware of.

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales: Everything players need to know before the launch

Why “Trails and Tales?”

The name of the Minecraft 1.20 update was revealed to be “Trails and Tales” during the inaugural Minecraft Monthly series on the game’s official YouTube channel. While many fans were confused as to the meaning behind the name, all doubts were cleared soon after. Mojang’s official blog revealed everything players needed to know to understand the meaning behind the title of the new update.

According to Vanilla Game Director Agnes “LadyAgnes” Larsson, the update is based on “self-expression through representation, storytelling (Tales), and world building,” with a player's journey (Trails) through the new content bringing all these elements together.

How to download the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update on Java Edition

Downloading Minecraft updates is generally pretty easy, and it's no different this time around. Follow these simple steps to download and enjoy the new Minecraft update on Java Edition:

Navigate to the Minecraft Launcher if it is installed on your PC. If not, it can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store by typing in the game’s name in the search bar. Make sure you’re logged in with a Microsoft account that is associated with the game.

Once you’ve opened the Launcher, wait for it to load and look for the tab on the left of the PLAY button. This is where you'll have to select the version of the update you want to play.

Once the update is released, the aforementioned tab will have 1.20 written under Latest Release. Click on it, and the profile for the new update will be set.

Click on the PLAY button, and the new update will be downloaded to your PC and subsequently launched.

How to download the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update on Bedrock Edition

Bedrock Edition has tons of platforms under it, and the Trails and Tales update is coming to every single one of them. Let’s take a look at how players can download the update on each Bedrock Edition platform:

Minecraft for Windows 10/11

The PC version under Bedrock Edition can be downloaded using three different methods. The first is the same Launcher that houses the Java Edition of the game. You'll have to install Minecraft for Windows and select Latest Release from the tab on the left of the PLAY button.

The second method is to go to the Microsoft Store, navigate to the game in your library, and click on Get Updates.

The third method is viable if you are an Xbox Game Pass member. All you’ll need is the Xbox Game Pass app, which should have a Manage Installs tab. Navigate to the game, click on the triple dot symbol, and update your game.

Minecraft Pocket Edition (Android and iOS)

To update the game on Android and iOS, you'll have go to the app store for the platform. Android users need to go to the Google Play Store and search for the game’s name, while iOS users need to do the same on the App Store.

If auto-updating is enabled, the game will be updated automatically. Otherwise, you’ll have to press the Update option next to the game’s name in the store, which will initiate the download and allow you to play the Trails and Tales update.

PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox X/S, and Nintendo Switch consoles

As was the case with Minecraft Pocket Edition, the console versions of Bedrock Edition can be downloaded from the console’s respective online store (the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, or the Nintendo Store).

Just search for the game in the store’s search bar, and you’ll have the option to update it. If auto-update is enabled, you’ll be able to follow the installation progress from the Downloads section of your console.

One notable aspect of the new update is that it wasn't rushed, so Mojang has devoted a lot of time and attention to its development, which is sure to result in a better experience than the last three Minecraft updates.

Although their content revolutionized the game, the Caves and Cliffs update and The Wild Update had several of their features delayed, canceled, or postponed indefinitely due to Mojang being unable to meet deadlines. Thankfully, that is not the case this time around.

