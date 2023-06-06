Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update APK download file to be available for Pocket Edition tomorrow

Minecraft 1.20 is finally on the cusp of release, with one day to go before players can indulge in all of its upcoming new content. With Mojang Studios determined to launch it on June 7, no delays seem to be on the horizon. The Minecraft community is engulfed with a sense of anticipation as new experimental versions like snapshots and release candidates continue to roll in.

While many players have already experienced most of the new features due to the constantly releasing snapshots, previews, and release candidates, others might be holding off from experiencing the update in its full version.

With the update releasing on all platforms tomorrow, players will want to stay informed as to how they can download it. Here’s how to download the Minecraft 1.20 APK on mobile devices or “Pocket Edition.”

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales: How to download the APK for Pocket Edition as soon as possible

The Trails & Tales update brings a host of new blocks, mobs, items, and mechanics to the game. Among these are the adorable camels that add the option of a new rideable mount, the intuitive new sniffer mob that finds items for the player using its heightened sense of smell, bamboo and cherry versions of wood, the new Cherry Grove biome, hanging signs, and more.

Minecraft Pocket Edition is just one of the many iterations that come under the umbrella of Bedrock Edition. As many players might have guessed, "Pocket Edition" refers to the game's version on mobile devices.

Players who own it on Android or iOS devices can download the update by navigating to their respective platform's stores. The process is largely the same for both platforms. Here are the steps required to update to Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales:

Navigate to the Google Play store on your Android mobile device or the App Store on your iOS device.

In the search box up top, you’ll need to type “Minecraft”.

If your game is downloaded, the button beside the game’s name will say “Update.” However, if your game isn’t installed, all you have to do is press “Install.” You’ll have the entire game downloaded along with the updated version. If you don’t own the game on mobile, you must purchase it. To do that, click on “Buy” and follow the on-screen instructions.

Once your game is downloaded or updated, you can access the Trails & Tales update on your mobile device.

As a final measure, open the game and check the version number at the bottom of the screen. If it says 1.20, you’re set. If not, you might have to uninstall and reinstall to remove any corrupted files. In addition, make sure your internet connection is stable throughout the download process.

Titled the Trails & Tales update, Minecraft 1.20 has been creating a ton of buzz in the game’s community ever since the release of its predecessor, the Wild. Once the Warden was finally settled in as the latest mob, the question posed by the community was, “What’s next?”.

With almost eight months since the announcement of the update, players will definitely want to experience the official release in all its glory starting tomorrow.

