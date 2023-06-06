What makes Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales special and exciting

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is just a few hours away from release, as Mojang announced its release date to be June 7. It is yet another installment for the old sandbox game that has been around since 2011. With every update, Mojang successfully adds many new features like mobs, biomes, structures, blocks, items, and more.

Trails and Tales is no exception, and there are many things to be excited about. Mojang took a different approach in announcing all the new features. They did not want to disappoint players by revealing everything at once and later giving them the bad news that a particular feature won't come to the update. Here are a few features which make Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update so exciting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

A few reasons why Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is so exciting

Long-awaited Archeology update

The archeology feature is finally arriving with Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Archeology is one of the most anticipated and long-awaited features that is finally coming to the 1.20 update. It was announced in 2020 when Mojang was working on the 1.17 update.

It will bring new blocks, like suspicious sand and gravel, scattered in different structures. They can be brushed away with a new brush tool to obtain random items from them. New pottery sherds are also being added, which can be crafted into decorated pots. Finally, an entirely new structure called Trail Ruins will now generate in the Overworld, containing suspicious gravel blocks.

Armor customization

Armor trims bring the ability to customize armor parts in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Though players have an option to fully customize their skins, they will most likely wear armor in the game, preventing them to flaunt their custom skins. Hence, Mojang has added a new way to personalize in-game characters with armor trims.

These are brand new items that can be found in almost all existing and new structures as chest or suspicious block loot. These items can be applied on any armor part to essentially add a design to them. This way, users can customize their armor and personalize their look.

Sniffer

The player base chose Sniffer for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Before the 1.20 update was announced, Mojang hosted their annual voting competition and gave the player base three mobs to choose from; Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. At the end of their annual event, Sniffer was announced the winner of the mob vote as it collected more than half the vote from millions of players.

Hence, many players will be excited to see the new Sniffer mob in the upcoming update.

Cherry Grove Biome

Cherry Grove biome instantly became a fan favorite when it was announced for the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

When Mojang revealed the new Cherry Grove biome for the update, thousands of players lost their minds. It instantly became one of their favorite new biomes, and their eagerness for the update increased even more.

Cherry Grove will generate new cherry trees and pink petal blocks. Since cherry trees are new, they will also bring a new set of wood blocks.

