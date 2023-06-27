7 best performance mods for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft has been supplemented with plenty of performance improvements over the years, but there's a limit to what Mojang can do within the game's existing Java and Bedrock engines. Fortunately, the community has picked up the slack in that regard, introducing tons of mods that can provide performance and framerate boosts well beyond what Mojang can accomplish in its typical updates.

Granted, a player's performance in Minecraft is still somewhat limited by their hardware and virtual resources. However, even those on older hardware can breathe new life into their in-game performance by using the right mods.

If Minecraft players are searching for mods to give them an improved overall experience by boosting FPS and removing other issues, there are certain modifications they may want to prioritize.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Debugify and other Minecraft 1.20 mods worth using to enhance performance

1) Starlight

Minecraft has had the same foundational lighting engine for years now. While many mods aim to overhaul it with shader compatibility and other improvements, Starlight takes a more measured approach without changing the game's visuals with respect to lighting.

Put plainly, Starlight rewrites the game's entire lighting engine from the ground up. Doing so should not only improve performance in single-player but will also reduce lag and other problems for server administrators who are dealing with large populations.

2) FerriteCore

It's no secret that Minecraft utilizes a sizable amount of virtual RAM (VRAM) to carry out various tasks during gameplay and elsewhere. Be that as it may, the game doesn't always use this virtual resource as efficiently as it could.

FerriteCore is a highly technical mod that can be difficult to explain, but it definitely helps with RAM usage in general. After installing FerriteCore, players should notice that their overall RAM usage based on heap size is reduced by several hundred megabytes, freeing up more resources and improving performance during gameplay, both solo and on multiplayer servers.

3) MemoryLeakFix

Memory leaks are one of the most damning issues that plague many modern games, and the same can be said for Minecraft. These leaks result in the game being unable to release any memory it has used and discarded, bogging down performance in the process.

MemoryLeakFix is a simple mod that addresses memory leaks on both the client and server sides. This should not just improve a player's overall FPS but also prevent memory leaks from causing world corruption or crashes.

4) Debugify

As a game that's in a constant state of evolution, Minecraft is afflicted with bugs quite often. Although they're usually innocuous, some bugs can be quite problematic or outright game-breaking. The good news is that the Debugify mod addresses many glitches and performance problems outright.

Debugify specifically targets bugs that have been reported via Mojang's bug tracker, which can be a huge help for players who are experiencing them and who haven't gotten assistance from Mojang yet.

5) Sodium

Arguably one of the greatest Minecraft performance mods ever conceived, Sodium can boost a player's FPS almost regardless of a player's hardware configuration. This open-source modification overhauls the game's rendering methods with custom code that results in anywhere from 250-500% FPS increases on average.

Even better, Sodium has been optimized for a wide range of hardware and operating systems, meaning both fast and slower machines can benefit from having it installed.

6) Lithium

Much like Sodium, Lithium is a Minecraft mod that overhauls various aspects of the game to provide FPS boosts for players and server admins. It introduces reworkings of mechanics like mob AI, in-game ticks, and the title's physics engine to introduce improved performance with no change in gameplay.

When combined with Sodium, Lithium provides a massive improvement to FPS with no noticeable changes to standard gameplay, making it a must-have for Minecraft fans who want to optimize the game.

7) Entity Culling

Minecraft has to keep track of plenty of in-game entities, from the player and mobs to a litany of different dynamic objects in the world. However, these entities can clog up resource usage even when they aren't on the screen due to the game's rendering mechanics. The good news is that Entity Culling has a solution.

This mod removes any rendered entities that the player can't directly see, including those hidden behind walls or other obstructions. The game already performs this action for entities behind the player, but Entity Culling finishes the job.

Don't worry, though; Entity Culling doesn't get rid of entities that are within reach of the player. It simply reduces the rendered ones that aren't in the player's range of vision at the moment. This frees up CPU and GPU usage substantially, resulting in a vast performance boost.

Poll : 0 votes