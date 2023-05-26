5 best places to explore in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, which will pack loads of new features like biomes, structures, mobs, blocks, and items. The patch's development is nearly complete, and players can expect the offering to be dropped in June. Players can't for its release and want to explore all the places this new update.

Though it doesn't offer several new biomes and structures, some of the existing places are getting new blocks and items that are worth checking out. That doesn't mean it's not going to feature any fresh realms, though. With that in mind, here is a list of some of the locations that players must visit after the update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other existing places that will also generate new items as chest loot.

5 must-visit locations in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) Cherry Grove

Cherry Grove is the brand new biome coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Grove is a brand new uncommon biome that instantly became a fan favorite as soon as Mojang revealed it. Generating only on top of mountains, it contains beautiful cherry trees with a new kind of wood that has a pastel pink shade.

Small pink petal blocks will also generate on the ground in this biome, further beautifying it. This inclusion is one of the best locations to visit when the update drops for everyone.

2) Trail Ruins

Trail ruins is a brand new structure for archeology feature in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

The 1.20 update is finally introducing the Archeology feature. This will allow players to find suspicious blocks and brush them to reveal all kinds of random items. This patch will also come with a brand-new structure called Trail Ruins.

These will be located in various biomes like taiga, birch forest, and jungle. Most of them are going to be completely buried underground, and players should be able to dig deep to find various blocks — particularly suspicious gravel blocks containing special items. This is why these places are worth a visit.

3) Ocean Ruins

Ocean ruins will generate suspicious sand in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update that might contain sniffer eggs (Image via Mojang)

Though Ocean Ruins has been in the game for quite some time now, it will now generate new suspicious sand blocks in the 1.20 update. Additionally, this structure, located in the Warm Ocean biome, will become much more important since suspicious sand blocks may contain Sniffer eggs.

The new ancient mob can only be obtained in a Survival world by hatching their eggs. Hence, players will have to find ocean ruins specifically generated in warm ocean biomes to find Sniffer eggs in the new brushable blocks.

4) New Desert Villages

Camels will only spawn naturally in desert villages in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Camel is the second new mob that will be released with the update. These passive entities can be tamed and ridden by two players simultaneously. Though camels are slow, they have a special ability that lets them dash forward. However, to find them, players need to head to yet another existing structure: the Desert Village.

That said, these fresh mobs will only spawn in new Desert Villages that haven't been found in previous versions of Minecraft.

5) Desert Wells

Desert wells will have a new purpose in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update since they will generate suspicious sand blocks (Image via Mojang)

Desert Wells have been in the game for quite some time now. They were only considered points of interest with no significance to players. However, the 1.20 update will drastically change that.

These small structures will now generate new suspicious sand blocks that players can brush to obtain random items from. Hence, desert wells will finally be worth finding in the world.

