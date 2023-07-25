Minecraft building and decorating is a skill that many players have to work at to improve. As time passes and fans practice their craft, they are capable of creating bigger and better builds that can awe and inspire others. A lot goes into builds when it comes to architecture. For example, adding a roof to a base or home can either make or break the overall appearance.

Since this is the case, it's no surprise that Minecraft players have shared countless roof designs to help their comrades in crafting with their own build decisions. By recreating or simply viewing the creations of other builders, players can envision their future designs and improve their skills in the process.

If Minecraft fans have been hunting for some great roof designs for their next base or house, there are plenty of notable options to consider.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Fantastic Minecraft roofs worth using on future builds

1) Asymmetric Warped Plank/Prismarine Roof

A medieval design by Minecraft Redditor PigeonALaMode, this roof creation plays with the concept of asymmetry to a surprisingly impressive effect. Where many roof designs stick to symmetry at all costs, this build showcases that uneven roof building can still be visually pleasing.

In addition to its off-center philosophy, this build gets a huge visual boost by combining two different aqua-colored block types (warped planks and prismarine), giving each segment of the roof its own distinct texture while retaining its overall hue.

2) Cubed Wooden Roof

Although this Minecraft roof may use the same stair blocks seen in many builds that have come before it, this construct by Galaxyspectator uses standard wooden log blocks (placed in just the right spot) to give a unique feel to the design. For an added bonus by way of decoration, Galaxyspectator has also tossed in wooden buttons on the front facing of the roof.

Adding fenceposts to hang from the roof itself and hold light blocks like lanterns is also a big plus and should help spawn-proof the house from nearby hostile mobs.

3) Mossy Rustic Roof

For Minecraft fans that want a bit of an aged look to their build, this design by Swordself may very well meet that desire. Thanks to a variety of stone blocks placed in a gradient pattern, Swordself creates a roof that has clearly seen better days. The addition of mossy cobblestone blocks creates the appearance of nature retaking parts of the roof.

Although location will matter when using this roof design (players will need some greenery nearby), it looks magnificent and very natural when constructed correctly.

4) Sogfin's Fantasy Roof

Fantasy roofs employ a vast range of unique geometrical choices (Image via Sogfin/Planet Minecraft)

When it comes to fantasy builds in Minecraft, players should always expect the unusual and esoteric sides of a creator's designs. Look no further for a perfect example than this roof design by Sogfin, who has created a particularly unique shape for their fantasy house build.

The front-facing aspect of the roof is just out a considerable distance, and the accompanying sides come to a point somewhat reminiscent of wings.

5) Sloped Well Roof

While this list has already tackled plenty of roofs for houses and bases, these are far from the only builds that possess a roof. Minecraft Redditor Quikksy decided to apply a unique roofing concept to smaller-scale structures, as players can see in this well build.

Using masterful placement of powered rails and hay bale blocks, the roof of this well looks like something a villager may create in a village for a little extra resource storage when needed.

6) Nether Brick Roofing

A design provided by the Minecraft content creator Pixlriffs, this roof shows just how many different block types players can use effectively in a build. While fans may think that Nether bricks don't mesh well with certain base designs, this roof proves that the deep red blocks still have their place in the right creation.

Thanks to a variety of different wood blocks, the house looks a bit run-down, but the consistent coloration, thanks to the Nether bricks on the roof, shows that the foundational pieces of the house are still quite resilient.

7) Japanese House Roof

Eastern architecture remains one of the most popular building styles among all Minecraft players. Japanese architecture, in particular, has a special place in many fans' minds. This build from ByPixelbot is a perfect example of why this is the case, creating a pleasant small traditional Japanese-style building with a very unique roof design.

By combining the orange hue of acacia wood planks and the cyan coloration of prismarine, this roof design undoubtedly stands out among its peers.

8) Gothic Arch Roof

Much like Eastern architecture in Minecraft, gothic architecture remains incredibly popular in a wide range of different builds. The stony and dark appeal of Europe's 12th to 16th centuries remains a constant among players, and this build by X-BLANK is a great example of why. This library utilizes dark oak and stone to create an arched vaulted roof.

One of the best aspects of the build is the window panes placed on the sides of the roof, providing a viewpoint into the gorgeously-decorated ceiling inside.

9) Elven Fantasy Roof

This fantasy roof design looks like it would fit in perfectly in a fantasy Minecraft world (Image via LupusVenatus/Planet Minecraft)

Elven building design is interpreted in many different ways in fantasy works of fiction from books to TV and film and even video games. This creation by LupusVenatus masterfully employs various cyan blocks like warped fungus, warped planks, and oxidized copper to create a blue-green design that reaches the sky.

Thanks to the curved and upswept nature of the outer wooden frame of the roof and the overall mystical quality it emanates, Minecraft players could put this design to fantastic effect in a fantasy or RPG world.

10) Dark Nether Roof

Plenty of blocks that originate in the Nether have a fairly sinister quality to them, but that doesn't mean they can't look fantastic in a roof design. By combining Nether brick, crimson fungus, and blackstone, this build by Bratleman creates a very dark and ominous appearance.

It may look a bit out of place in the Overworld, but players can surely come up with unique ways to make this roof design fit in any in-game dimension. It all comes down to a little out-of-the-box thinking.