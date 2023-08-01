Minecraft worlds come in many shapes and sizes. They can really bloom into something special if players are willing to spend time in them. From landscaping to creating builds, settlements, or entire continents, nations, and kingdoms, a world that is given love over time can come into its own. Players can always tell when a fan has put plenty of time and detail into their game world.

But how does a Minecraft player get started with creating a long-term world as a project? What steps should they take as they progress? While the ultimate answer is "whatever a player pleases," some may be looking for a little more guidance than that.

If a Minecraft player is hoping to turn a new world into one they can improve for months or years to come, there are a few suggestions worth keeping in mind.

Tips for creating a Minecraft world that will survive the test of time

1) Scout your locations

Minecraft worlds possess an incredibly diverse collection of biomes, terrain, and other features. Since this is the case, simply constructing builds at a random location may not be the best plan. Instead, once fans have established themselves in their world, they may want to travel and find some pristine locations.

What counts as "pristine" depends on how well it fits a player's build preferences. Sometimes, spending a little more time looking for where to set down a project can be well worth the effort when the surrounding environment helps bring the build together.

2) Plan the progression

When Minecraft fans are just getting started in a world, it's understandable to build a basic shelter and gather resources. However, once a player has their bearings, it's time to start looking ahead. What kind of creations do they want to place in their world? What resources will they need to do so?

Before haphazardly building in arbitrary locations or using random resources, it's best to come up with a plan for each project, including its requirements.

3) Friends are helpful

Just because a Minecraft fan has their heart set on creating a world that will thrive in the long term doesn't mean they have to do so alone. If players have a few friends willing to pitch in here and there, then the more, the merrier. Having extra hands available to help with builds speeds up the process for everybody.

Obviously, a friend's commitment to the world in question is up to them. However, having occasional assistance is better than shaping an entire world solo.

4) There's nothing wrong with mods and tools

Sure, there may be a contingent of Minecraft players who prefer to fill their worlds with builds and terrain constructed block by block. However, if a fan wants a little assistance with creating their world and improving upon it, mods or third-party tools shouldn't be off the table.

While some fans argue that this isn't the "right" way to create a world, the fact of the matter is that players can do as they like in Minecraft. If they want to use mods like WorldEdit or Litematica to help them make the world they desire, they're fully within their rights.

5) Stockpile resources

While Minecraft players making a long-term world in Creative Mode won't have to worry about resource scarcity, it's an ever-present thought in the minds of fans in Survival Mode. Few things are more aggravating than being in the middle of constructing a build and having to get more resources after running out.

Since this is the case, it's best to stockpile just about any block or item players can get their hands on. They never know when they might come in handy, and this should save time in the long run when structuring builds and terrain.

6) Draw some inspiration

Just because a long-term world may look a certain way in a player's vision doesn't mean they can't use a little inspiration from other creators. Many members of the Minecraft community have formed some truly special worlds, and witnessing just how they've done so can be a great way to get ideas.

From building tricks and design philosophies to creating backstories, looking to other players can be huge for a fan's own Minecraft world in the long run.

7) Make occasional revisions

If a Minecraft world is going to be a long-term project, it needs to grow over time, but not just with new builds and terrain. As players become more skilled in their ability to build, decorate, and craft, they may want to consider going back to old structures or terrain features. Doing so can allow revisions to take place to make the overall world look even better.

This methodology also prevents some portions of a world from looking out of place or contrasting with other creations.

8) Think vertically

Although building villages, bases, and many other creations in a Minecraft world is usually seen on the surface, players should always think vertically. Specifically, regardless of whether players are deep underground or high in the skybox, there is the potential for a build to take hold with the right process undertaken.

Floating sky islands? Underground kingdoms? Aquatic bases? Minecraft fans hoping to create a memorable long-term world will want to think well beyond just completing structures on the surface.

9) Spice things up with resource packs

A single resource/texture pack installed on a Minecraft player's game client can drastically change a world's overall appearance. Depending on the theme that a fan is going for in their long-term world, it may not be a bad idea to search for a resource pack that can fit the overall aesthetic that is being focused on.

Considering that the number of resource packs available for Minecraft is effectively limitless, there have to be at least a few packs that can make a long-term world shine in the eyes of its creator and other players.

10) Take things slow

Arguably one of the most important tenets to remember when creating a long-term world is to take one's time. The world won't come together in a day, a week, months, or even years (depending on when a player believes they are finished). Sometimes, players may not ever consider their long-term world finished.

Since that's the case, fans don't need to work endlessly on their world every single day at a breakneck pace. Take some time, stick to the plan, and enjoy the process of building a unique and memorable world that will survive well into the future.