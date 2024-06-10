10 best tips for roleplaying in Minecraft

One of the most popular sub-communities in Minecraft is the roleplay community, which has servers and groups dedicated to creating and acting out different characters and situations. This community has a huge number of subcommunities, ranging from civilization RPs to school and city servers. The scale and depth of this part of multiplayer can make it hard to get used to.

Detailed below are 10 amazing tips and tricks for taking the initial leap into the Minecraft roleplaying world.

10 wonderful tips for roleplaying in Minecraft

1) Be ready to improvise

Improv tips from the D&D community (Image via Reddit)

The nature of roleplay requires at least two people to have an organic back-and-forth that drives the story forward. That means that it's not very predictable, especially as more and more people get involved. Being able and ready to improvise is a necessary skill for any sort of roleplay experience.

Online Dungeons & Dragons communities and other similar tabletop RPG groups are flush with guides and tips for improvisation and are highly recommended for players wanting to get better in this area.

2) Confront issues

Getting in front of potential issues is important for good roleplay (Image via Mojang)

If there are issues between players, try to get ahead of them by openly and honestly communicating with them. This will help avoid servers dying out due to interpersonal issues that never get addressed and end up leading to resentment between players.

3) Get involved

Areas like city centers are a great spot to look for random players (Image via Nagako_Super_Star/Reddit)

One of the hardest parts of getting into roleplay is finding a group of like-minded players. An easy way to naturally run into players to roleplay with is to get involved in whatever situations are happening in the public areas of the server. This will lead to new and interesting twists in the ongoing stories and it might even lead to new groups forming.

4) Experiment with different servers

A list of different in-game servers (Image via Mojang)

Every one of Minecraft's best multiplayer servers will have its own community. This comes with different themes, rules, cultures, and features. Don't be afraid to abandon a server if the vibe is off or if it's not fun, as there is no shortage of other servers to try out.

5) Try to stay in character

Medieval servers are particularly ruined by too many out-of-character moments (Image via ruskemby/Reddit)

There will eventually be moments where a player must say something out of character, either to clarify or talk to a member of the server's moderation team. However, it's important to remember that everyone on the server is there to roleplay, so keeping out-of-character moments to a minimum is important.

6) Take advantage of featured servers

Featured servers are the only ones available to console Bedrock players (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's featured servers are the only ones that console players have access to. There are currently six featured servers, so knowing which ones feature roleplay elements is vital for console Bedrock players.

Lifeboat features a city mode for city roleplayers. The Hive features a murder mystery game mode with light roleplay elements as well as an adventure game mode where players roleplay as pirates. Finally, Galaxite features a game mode called MyFarmLife, which is an area where players can roleplay as owners of adorable Minecraft farms.

7) Join a group

School servers are the easiest to find groups for, due to the many extracurriculars (Image via codymaverick/Reddit)

Most roleplay servers have in-game groups that players can join to help meet new players. Civilization servers will have governing bodies and other jobs to join. Minecraft school servers will have clubs and sports teams to join. City servers will have different normal jobs that players can apply for and get. Seek out these different pre-existing groups as a nice way to meet new people and get started.

8) Watch RP content to improve

One of the best ways to improve at roleplay while not actively playing is to engage with content based around it. Thankfully, many of the best Minecraft YouTubers and content creators around currently focus on roleplay, meaning that new players can watch them and learn.

9) Research rules and guides beforehand

EarthMC is a great example of a server with extensive documentation (Image via EarthMC)

Many larger Minecraft roleplay servers will have active forums and discords where players discuss rules and post helpful guides for getting started on the server. This makes them invaluable for newer players, so take some time to hunt for these resources before hopping into the server in-game.

10) Try out different genres

There are a plethora of roleplay genres to experiment with (Image via Drekamor/Reddit)

There are several different subthemes of roleplay out there to try out. There are city servers, school servers, medieval life servers, Minecraft civilization servers, and more. Try out several different experiences to see which one fits the most. More importantly, don't force it. That could lead to resentment towards roleplaying in general.

