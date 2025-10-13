Discord reportedly working on free Minecraft server access with boosts

Discord is known to partner with an array of games and franchises, and now it seems that they have partnered to offer free Minecraft server access with boosts. The latest posts by various reputed Discord leaker @WumpusCentral suggest a partnership is in the works.Here's everything you need to know about Discord offering free Minecraft server access with boosts.Note: This article is based entirely on leaks and information from @WumpusCentral. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a pinch of salt.Discord could be providing free Minecraft server access with boostsThe latest Discord leaks suggest that the popular communication giant is set to introduce a new feature that offers players free Minecraft server hosting as a perk when users boost a server. Leaks by reputed Discord dataminer @WumpusCentral suggest that they have partnered with Minecraft hosting provider Shockbyte to provide this service to gamers.Additional leaked information suggests that the specifications of the server and pricing will depend on the plans selected by the users. Another post by @WumpusCentral states that the Ultimate plan will cost users 17 boosts, while the Pro and Starter plans cost 8 and 4 boosts, respectively.Based on the information and mined data, each tier of the server add-on will have limitations on the specifications and number of users, with the Ultimate plan offering support for the highest number of concurrent players and architecture.Servers are one of the most popular aspects in Minecraft, allowing players to host their own worlds where they can play together. Apart from the vanilla playthrough, many gamers install a host of mods and dependencies to enhance the gameplay experience. So, it comes as no surprise that the multiplayer segment is one of the most popular aspects of the game.However, it is worth mentioning that neither Discord nor Mojang nor Shockbyte has given any statement regarding the free server access with boosts. Gamers will have to wait for an announcement or a teaser from the official channels or accounts to see if these leaks hold true.Also read: Minecraft nautilus guide: Spawning, taming, and usesCheck out our other articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelvesHow to get the boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll fishing enchantments explained