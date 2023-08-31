Every explosive in Minecraft and how to get them

Explosion is a game mechanic that is present in Minecraft that blows up blocks and hurts players and mobs that are close by. There are many explosives in the sandbox game in the form of items, mobs, and blocks. However, some are more powerful than others in terms of the explosion radius and power. Most of these explosives must be avoided at all costs, but they can also be used carefully to a your advantage.

Here is the complete list of these explosives and how to obtain them in the game.

List of all the explosives in Minecraft and how to obtain them

1) Wither

The Wither mob also creates explosions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Wither is the most dangerous boss mob in the game, shooting explosive wither skulls at not only the players but at any non-undead mobs in a world. They themselves also create two explosions—once when they are summoned and once when they reach half health.

The Wither mob needs to be created by placing four soul sands in a T-shape and adding three wither skulls, which can be obtained by killing wither skeletons present in the Nether Fortress.

2) Creeper

Creeper is the most iconic hostile mob in Minecraft that explodes itself (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are arguably the most famous mob in the game. They are annoying entities that silently sneak up on you and self-explode. Their explosion is one level lighter than that of a TNT, but it is enough to kill you and ruin the surroundings as well. Creepers can be found spawning in dark areas of the Overworld realm.

3) Charged Creepers

Charged Creepers have a much stronger explosion level compared to regular creeper in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Charged creepers are rare variants of regular creepers that are created when lightning strikes them during a thunderstorm. These variants have double the explosion radius and power of their regular counterparts. Players usually use them to blow up other undead mobs to obtain their heads for decoration. Charged creepers can also be created using a trident with channeling enchantment.

4) End Crystal

End Crystal is the most dangerous weapon you can use in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

End Crystals are rare blocks or entities that can also create a massive explosion when interacted with in the game. These are naturally found on top of obsidian towers located on the main End island. They essentially help the Ender Dragon regenerate health and respawn in the End dimension. You can also make end crystals with eye of ender, ghast tear, and glass blocks. Its explosion is even more lethal than that of a charged creeper.

5) Beds

Beds can explode if you try to interact with them in Nether and End dimensions in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although beds are some of the most basic blocks on which you can sleep and skip the night, in the Nether and End dimensions, these blocks essentially become explosives simply because there is no day and night system in those realms. When you interact with the bed, it will create an explosion that is more powerful than TNT. A bed can be crafted using three wool blocks and three wood planks.

6) Respawn Anchor

Respawn anchor block can explode in any realm apart from Nether (Image via Mojang)

Respawn Anchor is a lesser-known block that can help you respawn in the Nether itself. However, it is only usable in the hellish realm. If it is used in the Overworld or End Dimensions, it will create an explosion more deadly than that of TNT. It can be made using six crying obsidian blocks and three glowstone blocks.

7) TNT and Underwater TNT

TNT and underwater TNT are the standard explosives in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

TNT is the most basic kind of explosive block present in the game. While most other blocks and entities do not have explosions as their prime feature, TNT is only meant to blow up in the game. Regular TNT (red-colored) is much more common and can be made using four sand blocks and five gunpowder items. The underwater variant is much rarer and can only be crafted in the Bedrock or Education Editions of the game with the sodium compound.

Both have the same explosion radius and power, which is more than that of creepers but less than that of a bed. Underwater TNT can also explode and destroy submerged blocks.

8) Fireball (ghast projectile)

Fireball is an explosive projectile that ghasts shoot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fireballs are explosive projectiles that are only shot by ghasts in the Nether. The massive ghost-like entities that fly around the hellish realm start attacking you with fireballs as soon as they are detected. These fireballs cause a small explosion but can hurt you quite a lot. Unfortunately, there is no way to obtain it, but you can use it by returning the fireball to the ghast to deal damage. The only method to obtain or summon one is by using commands.

9) Wither skulls

Wither skulls shot by the Wither in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Wither's main weapon is that it can shoot infinite amounts of wither skulls, both black and blue, which are extremely dangerous to players and nearby animals. Although it creates the smallest explosion in the game, it can apply the wither effect to you and do some damage as well. There is no other way to obtain them apart from summoning them as an entity through commands.