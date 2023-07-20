Which blocks can explode in Minecraft?

Minecraft is like a canvas where creativity is limitless. With its amazing mechanisms, players can swim, sprint, ride horses, build massive structures, and have fun with their friends. But among all of them exists one of the fun mechanisms of explosion that elevates the excitement and makes gameplay more challenging.

Originally intended for mining, explosives such as TNT quickly became a favorite among players worldwide and started getting used as weapons and pranks. Currently, there are various blocks in Minecraft that possess explosive properties, some even greater than TNT itself. So let's take a dive into all the explosive blocks present in the game.

List of all the explosive blocks in Minecraft

1) TNT

Undoubtedly the most iconic explosive block in Minecraft, TNT is synonymous with destruction and controlled chaos. Crafted using gunpowder and sand, it can be activated through a variety of means, such as fire, redstone circuits, or even other explosions. Once triggered, it starts a four-second-long countdown before unleashing its mighty explosion with a power rating of 4.

Within a seven-block radius, most will be blown up under its force, leaving behind only those with high blast resistance, like obsidian and bedrock. The versatility of TNT grants players numerous creative possibilities - from mining expeditions to constructing elaborate traps or launching powerful attacks against enemies.

2) End Crystal

In the End dimension of Minecraft, players encounter End Crystals, which are unique blocks found on top of obsidian pillars. The primary purpose of these crystals is to restore the health of the Ender Dragon, the ultimate boss in the game. Crafted from glass, eye of ender, and ghast tears, End Crystals can be destroyed by an array of damage sources, including arrows, fireballs, or melee attacks.

Upon destruction, these unleash an massive explosion with a power rating of 6, surpassing even that of TNT; unlike the latter, they don't have any countdown as well, leading to instant blast. The dynamic nature of this explosive element adds an element of strategic planning while fighting Ender Dragon battle. Thus, players must carefully maneuver to avoid both the dragon's attack and the blast from cystals.

3) Bed

Beds, among the most fundamental blocks of Minecraft, serve as spawn points and to sleep in the Overworld. Their crafting recipe is pretty simple as they are a combination of just wool and wood planks, offering players a convenient way to establish their resting place and pass through the night without fighting hoards of mobs. However, attempting to sleep in a bed when you are in Nether or End dimension is fatal.

It triggers a tragic explosion with a power rating of 5. In these dimensions, the absence of the day-night cycle makes sleep mechanics inapplicable and dangerous. Despite this risk, players can use bed tactics as traps or as TNT for mining ancient debris.

4) Respawn Anchor

Introduced in the Nether Update, respawn anchors expanded the possibilities for players in the Nether dimension. Crafted from crying obsidian and glowstone, these specialized blocks enable gamers to set their spawn points in the Nether. To function, respawn anchors must be charged with glowstone, with each charge providing a single respawn.

Much like beds, attempting to use a respawn anchor in the Overworld or the End dimensions results in an explosive release, with a power rating of 5. This shared trait between the two blocks allows players to harness the explosive potential of respawn anchors for crafting traps or using them as formidable weapons.

5) Firework Rocket

While perhaps not the first explosive element that comes to mind, Firework Rockets bring a splash of color and delight to Minecraft. Crafted from paper, gunpowder, and various dyes, these pyrotechnic wonders can create dazzling explosions overhead or provide a thrilling boost to elytra flight.

Firework Rockets can also be fired from crossbows or dispensers, adding an explosive aspect to combat scenarios as they inflict damage on entities within a small radius. The intensity of the explosion is contingent on the quantity of gunpowder used during crafting, with power ratings ranging from 0 to 3.

In Java Edition, when a firework rocket fired from a crossbow makes contact with an entity, the rocket detonates instantly, regardless of its flight duration. However, attempting the same action in Bedrock Edition will cause the firework to pass through the entity, requiring careful aim and planning.

6) Underwater TNT

Exclusive to the Education Edition of Bedrock Editions of Minecraft, Underwater TNT presents a unique twist on the traditional explosive block. Bearing a close resemblance to regular TNT, this specialized block keeps its explosive potential even when submerged in water. It proves invaluable for underwater mining, allowing players to clear obstacles and harvest resources with efficiency.

Other explosive entities

As we have explored the most common explosive blocks in Minecraft, it is important to note that other sources of explosions exist as well. Notably, iconic mobs like creepers, ghasts, withers, and ender dragons are equally capable of unleashing explosions.

As such, a cautious approach and strategic thinking are essential when dealing with these explosive entities. However, with careful planning and a flair for creativity, players can use these explosive elements to their advantage.

In conclusion, the explosive blocks offer a thrilling and dynamic element to the game, allowing players to go beyond the realm of construction. From the iconic TNT to the End Crystals, each explosive block opens up new opportunities for creativity, strategy, and adventure.

Whether players are engaging in epic boss battles, setting up traps, or crafting amazing aerial displays, the explosive blocks ensure that Minecraft's virtual world is forever abuzz with excitement and surprise.