Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.10.21 was released by Mojang on June 1. This will be one of the last beta and preview versions as the game is getting ready to receive Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update on June 7. Since there was a week's gap between the last beta, the Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.10.21 includes loads of bug fixes and a few feature changes.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will be released on both Bedrock and Java Editions on the same day. Players will be able to explore Deep Dark Biome, Mangrove Swamps Biome, Warden, Frog, and many more features in this update. Although a few features were removed from the update, players are still excited about it.

All the features and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.10.21

This is a gigantic Bedrock Edition beta version with loads of smaller bug fixes regarding the old and new features of the game. Some of the major feature changes include sculk sensor blocks and the overall gameplay.

Here is a list of some of the main bug fixes and changes done in Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.10.21:

Sculk Sensor

Sculk Sensors are now occluded by Wool in a consistent manner, no matter which direction vibrations come from

Sculk Sensors cannot detect a Player placing, destroying, walking, and falling on Carpets anymore

Sculk Sensors cannot detect Wool and Carpets hitting the ground in item form anymore

Sculk Sensor now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

Sculk Sensors can now detect a Boat with Chest having its Chest opened and closed

Sculk Sensors give out a Redstone Signal of 12 and 13 when detecting fluids being placed and picked up, respectively

Sculk Sensors can now detect a Player drinking Milk

Sculk Sensors can now detect a Player picking up Powder Snow via Bucket

Sculk Sensors cannot detect an entity jumping on Wool covered by Sculk Veins anymore

Sculk Sensors cannot detect an entity standing still in Scaffolding anymore

Sculk Sensors can now detect an entity moving in Powder Snow and cobwebs

Sculk Sensors can now detect items being placed in the hand of an Armor Stand

Sculk Sensors cannot detect any more items being equipped on mobs at spawn time

Sculk Shrieker

Sculk Shrieker now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

A Sculk Shrieker can no longer summon a Warden underwater

Warden

Warden can now spawn on more types of non-full blocks, such as upper Slabs, Redstone Dust, Snow layers, Buttons, and Tripwires. Known limitations: The current solution doesn't allow spawn on some types of blocks, such as Leaves and lower Slabs.

Warden now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

Warden sonic boom attack now bypasses enchantment damage reduction such as Protection

Warden, Sculk Sensors, and Sculk shriekers have been changed a lot in beta versions (Image via Mojang)

Allay

Allay now retains information about the vibration it is reacting to through save and load

Mangrove Propagule

Mangrove propagule now uses grass sounds

Mangrove propagule is no longer destroyed by flowing water

Deep Dark

Campground Structures generate correctly in Ancient Cities

Sculk Vein feature can now generate within the same height span as the Sculk Patch feature.

Blocks

Mangrove Leaf Blocks are no longer collected into different stacks when using silk touch

Stripped Mangrove Logs now craft into Stripped Mangrove Wood instead of Mangrove Wood

Mangrove propagules now render correctly when placed in flower pots

Sweet Berry Bush can now be planted on Mud, Muddy Mangrove Roots, and Rooted Dirt

Gameplay

Smelting gold/iron tools and weapons into nuggets now rewards xp

Fixing bug where the Soul Campfire was using the wrong tag resulting in cases where some custom recipes for Campfires were not working correctly

Fixed entities disappearing when importing worlds converted from legacy console editions of Minecraft

Teleporting entities into unloaded chunks no longer deletes them

Fishing Rod no longer crashes the game when the fish hook is cast through dimension-changing portals

Fixed bug causing player's hitbox to not reset if they die while swimming

Fixed issue with health boost extra life not staying

Wooden tools can now be repaired using Mangrove Planks, Crimson Planks, and Warped Planks

Vanilla Parity

Actors entering nether portals exit in the same relative position and rotation to the portal

Muddy Mangrove Roots are now broken fastest with a shovel

Mangrove Roots are now broken fastest with an axe

Updated Ancient City structures to match Java

Other than this, there are several other bug fixes that are not mentioned here but are in the Minecraft Bedrock Beta 1.19.10.21. Players can head to this site to read through the entire changelog of the beta version.

