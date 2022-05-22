Grian's 5 best moments in Minecraft Championships (MCC)

Charles "Grian" is a skilled and recurring competitor in Minecraft Championships. Although he's won only one official event, he's been on the second-ranking team for two other tournaments.

The Minecraft Championships (abbreviated as "MCC") are a series of monthly events that were created by The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event consists of ten teams of four players competing in a series of nine minigames in the hopes of becoming one of the top two teams to move on to the final activity, Dodgebolt. There, the team that comes out on top during the final activity wins MCC.

Grian isn't particularly known for his skills in player-versus-player combat or parkour, but is rather talented when it comes to working with a team and building structures in-game. His ability to contribute morale and strength to each of the teams he's assigned to makes him such a strong competitor, and one that will, hopefully, see some more championship victories in the future.

Without further ado, here are five of Grian's most insane moments in the Minecraft Championships.

Grian's top 5 moments during the Minecraft Championships

5) A Sure Fire Way

Grian has become an extremely well-rounded competitor in the Minecraft Championships. This is demonstrated more than ever when he managed to stack six kills in a round of Sky Battle in MCC 16.

He got these kills using various techniques than just head-to-head combat. For most of them, he stuck with flawless shots from a bow and reeled in by pulling his opponents into the void with a fishing rod.

4) CEO Of Build Mart

Grian is primarily known for being an incredibly talented builder in Minecraft. There aren't many minigames in the championships that get to reflect that skill, except for Build Mart.

With beautiful leadership, Grian took the leading role before a round of Build Mart during MCC 17. Before the minigame started, he told his teammates to collect 15-20 blocks of each type of wood and bring them back to him. The strategy, communication, and teamwork demonstrated by not only the revered builder, but the other three contributing members of his team, was enough to carry them to victory.

By the end of the round, Grian and his teammates had come in first place, with nearly a thousand more coins than the second-placed team.

3) MCC 13 Dodgebolt

There's a certain infamy that came with the final round of Minecraft Championship 13. This particular round of Dodgebolt held several defining and iconic moments for a handful of the competitors on either of the top placing teams.

Grian (fighting for Team Pink Presents) was no exception. While nervously boasting about taking his shots at the opposing team without thinking, he managed to land hits on the two remaining members of the opposing team and win the first round of Dodgebolt.

That said, Grian and his team didn't end up winning the overall championship. The victory eventually went to Team Teal Turkeys after a few more tie-breaking rounds of Dodgebolt.

2) TNT Clutch

Sometimes, accidental clutches are the most lethal. That was certainly the case in Minecraft Championship 17's Sky Battle.

After being pushed off a ledge, Grian attempted to block clutch his way back to safety using blocks of TNT. Although it wasn't successful in saving him, the dynamite still blew up after he placed it, wiping out six of the remaining competitors right before the round ended.

The sextuple kill shot Grian and his team (Team Orange Ocelots) from sixth to second place.

1) MCC 17 Dodgebolt

MCC 17's Dodgebolt might have been one of the most intense for both audiences and fellow competitors alike in the history of Minecraft Championships.

Grian was left as the last man from his team standing with three of the opposing team's members still alive and running. Not only that, but Grian was the last one left alive in the round that would, ultimately, define which team won MCC 17.

Although he was audibly nervous, the in-game chat was flooded with support for the lone wolf. Steadily, Grian took out each of his opponents one by one until, finally, he managed to sweep them all and win MCC 17 as a member of Team Orange Ocelots.

Up to this point, Grian had been in two different Dodgebolt rounds during past MCC's and lost each time. Having him land the final shot that secured his first championship victory was a cathartic moment for everyone, including Grian.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan