How to build below bedrock in Minecraft

Minecraft players undoubtedly have a massive sandbox to build within, but particularly ambitious fans may want to construct creations where few tread. Specifically, some aim to create builds underneath the layer of bedrock that exists within the game, normally indestructible. This is complicated by the presence of The Void.

Because The Void can be fatal for players, there are certain precautions and tactics that must be undertaken to permit building within it. Fortunately, most of the dangers can be completely mitigated by using Creative Mode, and players can safely create a starting area where they can build underneath the bedrock layer.

Since this process can be a bit tricky in Minecraft, it isn't a bad idea to examine how to build underneath the bedrock layers safely.

How to build underneath bedrock layers in Minecraft 1.21

The right placement of blocks can create a starting point for building under bedrock (Image via Decapit8/YouTube)

Although there are a few methods to build under bedrock in Minecraft's various modes, the most straightforward will take place in Creative Mode since it makes bedrock blocks breakable without the need to use glitches or commands. We'll take a look at this method in-depth to get you started building in The Void.

For this method, you will need some blocks, a chicken spawn egg, a few boats, as well as leads and slabs. Fortunately, these are all accessible via Creative Mode's inventory or commands. Regardless, you can build your starting point in The Void by following these steps:

While in Creative Mode, create a 3x3 hole in the bedrock layer. Place a block in the center of the hole. Spawn a chicken using a spawn egg on top of this block, then leash it to yourself with a lead. Break the center block in the hole and replace it with a fence, then tie the chicken to the fence. It should flutter down into the void but remain alive and tethered to the fence block above. Place a block on top of the fence post that the chicken is attached to, then place fence posts on all four sides of this block, then destroy the block. Place slabs in the corners of your 3x3 hole. Place four boats and row them into the corners of the 3x3 hole so that they rest on the slabs in each corner and are flush against the fence posts placed in Step 5, then destroy the slabs. This can be made easier in Minecraft Java by pressing F3 + B to show hitboxes so that you don't break the boats on accident. The boats should fall and stop when they make contact with the chicken on the lead.

The boats resting on the suspended chicken (Image via Decapit8)

Once you have your boats resting on your hanging chicken mob, you can begin to use the boats as a platform to build underneath the bedrock layer without falling into Minecraft's The Void. You can even attach leads to mobs like tamed llamas and equip them with chests before dropping them into The Void to provide storage options if needed.

Truth be told, this method can be difficult and may take some practice. This is because the chicken mob underneath the fencepost can move around quite a bit and cause the boats to miss their mark and keep falling. When everything goes right, however, you can have everything you need to start building underneath the bedrock layer in Minecraft.

Fortunately, as long as you have at least one boat resting on a chicken in The Void, you have all you need to build underneath bedrock. In this light, you are free to skip a few steps above if needed, though having multiple boats allows for a little more room for building.