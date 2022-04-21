How to build a blackstone castle in Minecraft

It is widely known that the number of block types in Minecraft is staggering. Players can find a block for almost every resource type, whether real-life or fantasy. There are enough blocks in Minecraft's arsenal, from wooden logs and wool blocks to magma, honey, and slime blocks, to keep players busy for a long time.

Some of these blocks can be found in specific biomes or dimensions. For example, the stone is only naturally generated in the Overworld. This article will dive into using a Minecraft block that is only generated in the Nether, called Blackstone, in the process of building a castle.

In a game like Minecraft, which puts players in a sandbox world with no visible border for thousands of blocks, players can get quite creative with what they build. Castles are a popular choice among the game’s builders. The game has many suitable blocks for castle building, blackstone being one of them. The dark-colored block helps bring an intimidating and “towering” vibe to a castle build in Minecraft.

Diving into building the perfect castle in Minecraft using blackstone

Steps to build a blackstone castle (General layout)

Go to the Nether and gather blackstone. Basalt is another great dark-colored block for builds like these.

In the Overworld, carve out an area for the build. This can be done through terraforming.

Start the build with a foundation.

A drawbridge is a great addition to a castle build. Players can learn how to make one here.

A castle should typically have two watch towers. Players can either build ramparts and incorporate that design into a watch tower or go the medieval route, i.e., make towers with a pointed and slanting roof and windows along the sides.

Fences can be used to make ramparts.

Castle designs often have a small courtyard or garden inside the castle complex. This gives the castle a natural and cozy feel. Players can even plant trees in their courtyards.

Lighting should be done using lanterns, as they fit well with a castle build instead of torches.

Some exemplary blackstone castle builds

Over the years, many Minecraft players have taken to social media platforms like YouTube and Reddit to share their blackstone castle builds. This article will take three examples from the two social media giants.

The following Minecraft content creators have created impeccable tutorials and designs showcasing majestic blackstone castles in their creative methods.

1) Bedrock blackstone castle (Build by reddit/u/samdecam)

This magnificent blackstone castle has a unique, fortress-like design. Built inside a large valley and surrounded by snowy mountains and forested biomes, the large castle is built almost entirely of blackstone and polished blackstone.

This includes a frame, outer walls, three or four watchtowers, and other structural additions to the castle made of blackstone. To fill in the blackstone frame, the builder has used crimson planks. The four main towers contain large windows and a triangular structure made of glass.

A garden or courtyard can be seen between the main entrance and the towers. Finally, a small structure with a copper roof resembling an outhouse or cabin can be seen outside the castle walls.

2) Medieval blackstone castle (Build by YouTube/Stevler)

This detailed build is of a medieval Minecraft castle made using blackstone. The video tutorial for the build is divided into three sections: the first section focuses on the primary building part, the second section focuses on the outer fortress wall, and the final section is on the build's interior.

The castle's main structure is made from blackstone and the occasional basalt for decoration. Several towers can be seen from a distance, with the three main towers and the main building having a pointed roof, as seen in medieval architecture.

The smaller towers have more of a watchtower or security tower look. The block used to build the roof for every tower and structure in the build is wooden planks.

3) Snowy blackstone castle (Build by reddit/u/oberneutnant)

This magnificent build contains a gigantic blackstone castle on the top of a mountain. The build has an outer wall that goes all around the structure and resembles a protective stave (like the one seen in 2018’s God of War).

The build comprises a huge castle complex with many buildings inside it. Each structure is connected and has small towers on top of it shaped like those seen in a fortress.

Aside from blackstone, the player has used prismarine to construct the roof of each building, along with some decorative tree-like structures outside the main castle building. These tree-like structures have shroomlight and prismarine blocks as leaves.

The castle's interior has long hallways and corridors decorated with basalt, polished blackstone, prismarine, and other blocks. For lighting, the player has to use lanterns. The entire build is neat and symmetrical.

