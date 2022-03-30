How to build a creeper farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Creepers are arguably the most annoying hostile mob in Minecraft. They silently sneak around players and explode, dealing heavy damage to them. However, if players kill them without exploding, they drop 1-2 gunpowder and a few XP points. Gunpowder can then be used to craft several other Minecraft items.

Over the years, Minecraft players have perfected the art of making farms for different mobs to get vast amounts of a particular item they drop upon death. The same goes for these irritating hostile mobs. Even though creating a creeper farm is not the easiest to build, once done, it can yield stacks of gunpowder in a few hours.

Steps to make a creeper farm in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Items to have for the farm

Creeper farms in Minecraft are slightly harder to make. Hence, players will need quite a lot of items. They will essentially create a spawning area on the ground and a killing room where they will set up a redstone contraption. These are all the items they will need to build the farm:

Three stacks of blocks

One stack of half slabs

Two water buckets

Four redstone torches

One trident

One minecart with hopper

One lever

Two chests

Four observers

Four pistons

One hopper

Two stacks of trapdoors

30 buttons

One rail

Three glass blocks

1) Build the main hub on the ground

Overhead shot of the Minecraft farm design (Image via Noise Gaming YouTube)

First, players need to find flat land where they can start building the farm. They can start by creating a particular type of design for mobs to spawn, as shown in the picture above. They will have to make two sections where creepers will spawn and connect them in the middle.

Once the outline is built, they can find the center of each farm section and start placing buttons on every alternative block. Then, players can dig a 3x2 block hole three blocks deep in the middle of the whole farm. This is where creepers will fall into the killing and collection room.

2) Add flowing water and make a trident redstone contraption

Redstone clock activating the pistons at periodic intervals (Image via Noise Gaming YouTube)

In the hole located in the middle of the farm, players will need to flow water from a bucket until it stops at a block. After that block, they need to dig a 2x2 hole three blocks down.

There will be room for a redstone contraption with the trident that will work automatically and kill creepers. After making the contraption, players will need to throw the trident at one of the pistons and leave it there.

3) Collection area

Collection area of the Minecraft farm (Image via Noise Gaming YouTube)

Underneath the redstone contraption, players can dig 2x2 holes three blocks down and add two chests, two hoppers, and one minecart with a hopper on top.

Lastly, they can cover the front of the redstone contraption with glass blocks and half a slab to collect the items for themselves if they want.

4) Placing tamed cats and trapdoors

Place cats to scare the mob and make them fall into the pit (Image via Noise Gaming YouTube)

As players know, creepers are scared of cats in Minecraft and will run away if they are near one. Hence, players will have to tame two cats, bring them inside the farm, and place them in the center of each section. This will ensure mobs fall into the pit in the middle of the two sections after fleeing from the cats.

Next, players will have to place trapdoors in the middle of the farm where the hole is located. Mobs are programmed to perceive trapdoors as normal land and will fall even if the trapdoor is not closing the hole.

5) Covering the entire farm

Single layered Minecraft farm (Image via Noise Gaming YouTube)

Finally, players can cover the entire farm area with trapdoors placed on the second block of the farm wall. This will be the first ceiling of the farm, with two layers of solid blocks above them to complete the farm. The trapdoor ceiling will only cover the two sections and not the area where the hole is located in the middle.

Players can then make an AFK area where they can hold a looting three enchanted swords. This will trick the game and yield even more gunpowder from the creepers dying from the thrown trident inside the farm.

Soon enough, when players go underground to see the collection room, they will start noticing gunpowder being stored in their chests.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar