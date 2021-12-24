How to build a flying machine in Minecraft

On the surface, Minecraft seems like a very simple and easy game. However, the more one digs (no pun intended), the more the game has to offer. There are numerous features that differentiate it from similar games.

One of these features is the redstone component. Using redstone components in the game, players can create all sorts of contraptions ranging from a simple piston door to an underwater flying machine.

Flying machines, as the name suggests, is a phenomenal contraption that allows players to travel from one end to the other while staying AFK (away from keyboard). The machine can also be used when the player wants to move a villager from one point to another or just explore the world without doing anything.

This article will provide players with stepwise instructions to create a flying machine.

How to create the simplest flying machine in Minecraft

Before constructing a flying machine in Minecraft, players will be required to gather certain items in the following quantities:

1 Sticky Piston

1 Regular Piston

2 Observers

4 Slime Blocks

A lot of building blocks such as cobblestone

Assembly of a flying machine

Step 1

Build as high as possible (Image via Minecraft)

Stack up as high as possible with the building blocks. Greater height is better for the machine, as it will help in avoiding obstacles which would only halt the machine when coming in contact with it.

Step 2

The arrow of the observer should be facing the piston (Image via Minecraft)

Build one block down and to the side and place the observer with the red dot or the arrow facing towards the player. Next, place a normal piston in front of the observer.

Step 3

Add the slime blocks as in the picture (Image via Minecraft)

Next, place down two slime blocks adjacent to the observer and piston and two slime blocks in front of the piston. In total, there will be four slime blocks.

Step 4

Place observer and sticky piston facing the slime blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Now place the second observer on the farthest slime block with the arrow pointing inwards, followed by a sticky piston.

The sticky piston will determine which direction the player wants to travel.

Step 5

Put any block or a trap door near the mouth of the observer to start the machine (Image via Minecraft)

To start the machine, the player has to either place a block in front of the observer or a trap door and the machine will start moving.

Step 6

Place down a obsidian block to halt the machine (Image via Minecraft)

In order to stop the machine, the player should just place an immovable item in front of the observer such as obsidian. The machine will halt once it comes in contact with it, or simply breaking any block on the machine will stop it.

