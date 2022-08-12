How to build a mangrove tree farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Mojang added new mangrove trees to Minecraft with the 1.19 update. They are part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome that brings loads of new blocks and items as well. The new kind of biome breathes new life into the game and enhances its 'wild' aspect.

For a very long time, players were eagerly waiting for a new type of wood in the game. With the new mangrove trees released in Minecraft 1.19, players get mangrove wood that can be converted into all kinds of different items.

They are striking red in color, and hence expand the variety. Luckily, there is a way to farm these trees and get loads of new blocks that come with it. However, the farm is quite complex to build.

Steps to farm mangrove trees in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Creating the mangrove tree generator

First, players must find a suitable place to build their base. They need to have a lot of redstone blocks like observers, sticky pistons, regular pistons, etc. They will essentially be building a tree generator that will bone meal the propagule and grow a tree.

One piece of the contraption will place the propagule automatically, and the other will dispense bone meal into it. This will grow the mangrove tree in quick succession.

2) Building several flying machines to push mangrove logs

Flying machines in Minecraft 1.19 can be used in this farm to push mangrove logs forward (Image via YouTube/Mr Beardstone)

Once the tree generator is ready, players can start making a tall tower of multiple flying machines that will collectively push the generated mangrove tree logs into the TNT duper's area. This will require a lot of redstone expertise since several blocks like honey, slime, observer, note block, etc. need to be placed perfectly in order for it to work.

This contraption will push the mangrove logs forward and reset itself to push it once again.

3) Building a TNT duper

TNT duper can blow up all the mangrove trees in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via YouTube/Mr Beardstone)

Once both the tree generator and flying machine are constructed, players can finally build a TNT duper above both the contraptions and position it accordingly so that the TNT drops only where the mangrove tree logs are pushed towards. This will prevent any other contraption from blowing up.

4) Building a collection area

The collection area must be right below the TNT duper and mangrove tree generator (Image via YouTube/Mr Beardstone)

Players must have water flowing right below the TNT duper's area such that the dropped items from the tree flow and get collected in chests with the help of hoppers. The collection water area must be big enough so that even the items that are scattered due to explosion get collected.

5) Building a propagule generator and collector

Propagule generating contraption (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the major build, players must also construct a propagule generator. Since they only grow on leaf blocks, players must make contraptions with two bone meal dispensers to grow them.

Lastly, they can create a redstone clock with an observer and a piston that constantly breaks the propagule at regular intervals. Players will have to manually add bone meal and transfer the propagule to the main farm.

