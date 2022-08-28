How to build a treehouse easily in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has one of the biggest open worlds in all of gaming. The large size and level of diversity in each procedurally generated map is enough for any player to build whatever they want in it.

From entire cities and mansions to cottages and farms, players have the freedom to build almost anything. One unique design that many players tend to attempt is a treehouse.

Treehouses are some of the most common building designs in all of Minecraft. Using trees to a builder’s advantage can be quite efficient, as it saves space and provides the structure with a natural look. From newer players to some of the biggest content creators in the world, such as PewDiePie, almost everyone has attempted to build a treehouse in the game.

This article will guide players as to how they can make a treehouse of their own.

Minecraft 1.19: Steps to build a treehouse

Step 1: Gather wood

Since it is a treehouse that the player is building, they will need a lot of wood for it. Players can get wood from nearby trees quite easily since wooden logs can be broken using any type of weapon, from the player’s fists to an axe. Another great way to gather wood is to find a cluster of trees and put blocks of TNT between them. Trying this out with spruce trees can give the player a large amount of wood.

Step 2: Construct a trunk for the house

For a structure to be called a tree house, it must be built against or around a tree trunk. Players have two options to do so. They can either build their very own custom tree, starting with the bark, or they can choose a pre-generated tree to build around or against it. A good height for a custom tree trunk is between eight and 20 blocks, while a good width would be a 2x2 design.

Step 3: Use ladders or stairs to make a way up

In order to make their way up to the main structure, players will need a means to travel up and down. Ladders are the simplest solution to this issue. Players can also make a winding staircase around the trunk of the tree, which will look a lot more creative.

Step 4: Build the base of the house

Once the player has climbed up, they can start working on the base or floor plan of the treehouse. They need a decent amount of height from the ground to be able to start. After that, they can just build a rectangular or circular area that they’re sure is appropriate to house everything the player needs.

Step 5: Build walls around the base

The next step is to build walls around the base structure. This will be done on the edges of the base. The height of each wall must be decided by the player with the final design kept in mind. Players can make a half wall, keeping it one or two blocks high, or a full wall with 4 or more blocks.

Step 6: Build the roof

The final part of the exterior is the roof. In order to save space, Minecraft players are encouraged to use planks, instead of regular blocks for the construction of the roof. Additionally, it would be wise to build a staircase that leads to the roof, in order to access the upper floor or for the view that the height may command.

Step 7: Use glass to make windows

Minecraft players should then make small pillars in each corner of the structure, and fill the remaining space with glass. Using glass panes is the more common choice in these situations, but the use of glass blocks would make for ideal window placement as well.

Step 8: Design the interior

The next step is to decorate and fill the interior. Minecraft players should place lighting sources like candles, torches, and lanterns to illuminate the structure. Additionally, they should place some important utility blocks like crafting tables, chests, and, furnaces inside as well.

Step 9: Make railings

This is an optional choice that can affect how far the walls of a Minecraft player’s house extend. If the length of the wall is shorter than that of the floor, players can add fences around the base to prevent the player from falling. This contributes to the look and aesthetic of the treehouse as well.

Step 10: Decorate the treehouse using leaves

Finally, Minecraft players must put some finishing touches on the treehouse by decorating the top of the house with leaves. Additionally, they can use wooden logs, water, more leaves, etc. to cover and camouflage the treehouse as well.

A great idea for decoration can also be putting light-emitting blocks within the leaves. Players can put glowstone or sea lanterns within different parts of the tree to make it look cool. Another benefit would be glowstones potentially serving as a light source for the player’s house, preventing hostile mobs from spawning on or around it.

