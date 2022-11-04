How to cancel Minecraft Realms Plus subscription

There is always something new and exciting to discover in Minecraft. While players can create almost anything they can dream up, they can also purchase content from the Minecraft Marketplace.

The items available in the marketplace can be anything, from different worlds and skins to texture packs that dramatically change how the game looks. While players can always buy new worlds, they can also get them as part of a Realms Plus subscription. The service provides access to 150+ items in the marketplace for free.

Sometimes, however, the only thing better than building a Minecraft world is having one already built and ready to go. Being able to hop into fantasy worlds that one can explore with friends and family is part of what makes the game such an amazing experience.

A Realms Plus subscription is not free, and players may not be using all of the benefits. In this case, canceling the subscription may seem like the right thing to do.

Canceling a Realms Plus subscription on different platforms

The process of canceling a Realms Plus subscription varies depending on the type of platform that is being used to play Minecraft and where players subscribed.

By following the steps given below, you will be able to cancel a Realms Plus subscription on just about every platform.

Steps to cancel Realms Plus subscription in Minecraft Pocket Edition

For Android devices:

Open the Settings app on your device. Tap on Google Account in the top right-hand corner. Click on Payments & Subscriptions. Look at the list of subscriptions. Find the Realms Plus subscription. Tap on the subscription and click on Cancel. Ensure the cancellation is confirmed and close the Settings application.

For iOS devices:

Open the Settings app on your device. Tap on the player's Apple ID in the top right-hand corner. Click on Subscriptions. Look at the list of subscriptions. Find the Realms Plus subscription. Tap on the subscription. Click on Cancel. Ensure the cancellation is confirmed before closing the Settings application.

Steps to cancel Realms Plus subscription on consoles and PC

For Xbox consoles:

Head to the Subscription and Services section of the menu. Make sure you are signed in to an account that has the subscription active. If not, log out and sign in with the correct account. Locate the Microsoft Realms Plus subscription. Select the Manage button and click on the Cancel button. Ensure the cancelation is confirmed and close the Subscriptions and Services section.

For PlayStation consoles:

Head to the settings menu and find the Account Management option. Once opened, search for the Subscription button. Select the Subscription button. Scroll over to the Minecraft Realms Plus subscription, and select the option to "Turn Off Auto-Renew." Ensure that Auto Renew is turned off.

For Nintendo Switch consoles:

Head to the Nintendo E-Shop and locate the Subscriptions option. Select Subscriptions. Scroll down to the Minecraft Realms Plus subscription. Select the option to cancel the subscription. Ensure that the subscription is canceled.

For PC:

Head to the Microsoft account page. Find the subscription tab and locate the realm that you wish to cancel. Select the "Manage Subscription" button. Cancel the subscription. Ensure the subscription is canceled and then close the page.

Minecraft Realms Plus will stay active until the last day of the cycle

Players who decide to cancel their Realms Plus subscription will still be able to reap all of its benefits until the last day of the billing cycle. This means they can still download special Realms Plus worlds and play with their friends.

Once the last day of the billing cycle arrives, the service will shut down. Players can always resubscribe to Realms Plus in the future and pick up right where they left off.

