How to download Minecraft 1.20.50.21 beta & preview

Minecraft's 1.21 update still doesn't have a concrete release date, but you have the opportunity to try out some of its new features courtesy of the Java 23w42a snapshot and the Bedrock 1.20.50.21 preview. Both betas offer you a hands-on experience with new features like the crafter block, an automated crafting table that operates via redstone signals.

As long as you have purchased a copy of Minecraft, you can access the 1.20.50.21 preview for Bedrock Edition across multiple platforms. However, the preview program isn't available on all Bedrock-compatible devices, so it may not be a bad idea to examine how to access it. Fortunately, the process is fairly straightforward, no matter which device you are using.

How to download Minecraft 1.20.50.21 preview on all compatible platforms

Windows 10/11 PCs

The advent of the Minecraft Launcher makes accessing the preview easy on Windows PCs (Image via Mojang)

Due in part to the Minecraft Launcher and the Microsoft Store, installing or updating to the 1.20.50.21 preview is a quick and simple process for Windows 10 and 11 PCs. With a solid internet connection, you can access the latest preview provided by Mojang in just a few minutes.

To access the 1.20.50.21 preview, you can follow these steps:

If you don't have it installed already, go ahead and download/install the Minecraft Launcher from the game's official site. Open the program and select Windows Edition from the left side of the window. To the left of the Install/Play button, click the button that usually reads "Latest Release" and select "Latest Preview" instead. Then tap on Install/Play to download the needed assets and run the preview. If you already have the game/preview installed, open the Microsoft Store and navigate to your library. Find the preview and click the update button to make sure you're up to date on the latest preview version. Then, return to the launcher and run the preview as you would in Step 3.

Xbox consoles

The preview on Xbox is its own separate program (Image via Mojang)

When accessing the preview on Xbox consoles, you will need to download a separate program for it. Fortunately, as long as fans have purchased a copy of the game (or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription), you can do so at no cost and access it in just a few moments.

To download Minecraft's 1.20.50.21 preview on Xbox, you can follow these steps:

Open the Microsoft Store from your dashboard. Search for Minecraft Preview in the search field and open the store page. Press the download button, which should be accessible as long as you've bought the game or you have an active Game Pass subscription on your account. After the download has been completed, simply return to your dashboard and open the new app made for the preview.

Android/iOS mobile devices

The rules for accessing previews on mobile devices are different depending on the OS (Image via Mojang)

Depending on whether you are using the Android or iOS operating systems, you'll have a slightly different approach to accessing the Bedrock preview betas. Android players can use the Google Play Store, and iOS users can access the betas via Apple's Testflight Program.

Nonetheless, you can use these steps to download the Minecraft preview on your mobile device:

For Android, open the Google Play Store and access the game's store page. Scroll down and tap the link under the "Join the Beta" section. Update the game app and open it. It should be running the preview instead of the base game. On iOS, download the Apple Testflight App and head to the game's signup page for the beta. Opt into the preview, update your game app as needed, and enjoy. Sometimes, signups may be full for the Testflight Program, so you may need to wait until space is made.

Unfortunately, Minecraft's preview program is only available on the platforms listed above, so fans on Playstation or Nintendo Switch consoles will have to look elsewhere for the time being.

Otherwise, once the preview is installed, updating it is typically handled automatically. You can enjoy the new experimental content as it's released by Mojang.