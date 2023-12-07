How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.22 beta/preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition received its latest preview/beta on December 6, 2023, with 1.20.60.22 making its debut. This new experimental release introduces a catalog of gameplay and bug fixes to improve the overall experience, as well as a few small tweaks to things like copper door/trapdoor textures, emotes in the Dressing Room, and more.

As part of the Minecraft Preview Program, this new update is available on Xbox consoles, Android/iOS mobile devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. However, for newer players hoping to check out this update, it may be worth examining how the installation process for the preview works for each respective Bedrock-compatible platform.

How to download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.20.60.22 preview on all compatible platforms

Xbox

For those playing Minecraft on an Xbox console, a separate application is provided for owners of the title that they can download separately from the base game. This ensures that world corruption isn't caused. You can even compare and contrast between the preview and the most recent stable build of the game if you'd like.

You can access the latest Bedrock Preview with the following steps:

From your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store and enter "Minecraft Preview" in the search field. Open the resulting store page and press the "Download" button. As long as you have purchased the base game on your account, the preview comes completely free of charge.

Windows 10/11 PCs

The Microsoft Store can be used to update Minecraft's Bedrock previews (Image via Microsoft)

If you play Minecraft on Windows PCs, you have slightly different means of downloading or updating to the latest Bedrock Preview. If you've downloaded the preview before, you can use the Microsoft Store application to update it. You can otherwise skip right to the launcher if you're installing the preview for the first time.

You can download the preview with these steps:

If you haven't downloaded a preview before, simply open the Minecraft Launcher and select the Windows Edition. Then press the button next to the Install/Play button that reads "Latest Release." Select "Latest Preview" before pressing the Install button. To update from an existing preview, open the Microsoft Store app and navigate to your library. Click the "Games" button, select the preview, and press the "Update" button. If the preview isn't listed as available to update, you can also press the "Get Updates" button.

Android/iOS devices

Updating Minecraft on mobile devices is dependent on the operating system (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to accessing the preview on mobile phones, you will need to have already downloaded the base game. Then, depending on your operating system, the process of accessing the preview is a bit different across the Google Play Store and Apple Testflight. Fortunately, neither option is difficult to utilize.

You can update to the latest preview with these steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and navigate to the game's store page. Scroll down until you find a segment named "Join the Beta," and click the accompanying link. Update the game app if needed, and the next time you open the game, it should be running the latest preview. On iOS, begin by downloading the Apple Testflight app if you haven't already. Open the app, navigate to the game's Testflight page, and sign up for the beta using your credentials. Then, simply return to the Testflight app and open the game to access the preview.

That's all there is to it! Once you have installed the preview, it should automatically update accordingly on every platform, with the exception of Windows PCs. On this platform, you will have to head back to the Microsoft Store app to update your version of the preview, but at least the process is simple and quick.