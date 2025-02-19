How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update is out now. This hotfix follows the release of version 1.21.60 and rectifies some critical issues in the game as well as makes certain modifications to the user interface. These changes will help improve the gameplay experience and provide a stable performance.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update on all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update introduces a host of fixes and balances (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update with an active internet connection and a licensed copy of Minecraft:

Ad

Trending

Go to "My Games & Apps" on your console's library. Select Minecraft from the list and click on the Options button. Next, head over to the "Manage Game & Add-Ons" tab and select the "Updates" option. The update will then be added to your download queue and installation will begin shortly. You can enjoy the latest improvements once it is completed. Make sure that your device does not turn off during download and installation and has a stable internet connection.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft adds new adorable designs for mob-spawning eggs

PlayStation 4 and 5

Simply open the game and queue the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update on your PlayStation device to receive the latest hotfix and changes by following these simple steps:

Ad

Open the console's homepage and locate the icon for Minecraft. Alternatively, you can search for it in the game library or the recently played tab.

Click on the "Check for Updates" option. Make sure you are connected to the internet before you run the check.

Once found, the update will be automatically added to your download queue. Wait for it to be downloaded and installed before you can launch the game with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update successfully installed.

Ad

Nintendo Switch

Head over to the eShop to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Similar to the PlayStation and the Xbox, Nintendo also offers a seamless way to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update. Here's how:

Ad

Launch Minecraft on your Switch.

You will get a notification about the new update. Tap it and it will take you to the eShop. Once there, choose the Update prompt to add it to your download queue.

If you missed the notification or wish to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update manually, you can also go to your dashboard and select the game.

Once Minecraft is open, press either the + or the - buttons on your console/joycon. After the options window is opened, choose the "Software Update" tab and then "Via the Internet" to start the download. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection during the update to prevent game file corruption

Ad

Also read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview

Android/iOS mobile devices

Open the respective app store and get your hands on the Bedrock 1.21.61 update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update on your mobile devices by visiting the respective app stores and queuing the update from the app store listing:

Ad

Search for Minecraft on your Google Play Store or the Apple App Store application.

Once you open the Minecraft page on your device's store, you will notice that the Open/Play button for the application has been replaced by "Update."

Simply tap the Update button and make sure you have a stable internet connection during the update. Once done, you can enjoy the latest features and changes in 1.21.61.

It is important to mention that most devices will have automatic updates enabled to ensure all your apps and games are always on the latest available version. However, if it is not turned on or the update does not take place, you can always follow the steps mentioned above.

Ad

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update from the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update can be downloaded directly from the official game launcher. You can manage all of your instances and spin-offs like Minecraft Dungeons and Legends from the same application.

Ad

The Minecraft launcher automatically checks for new updates released by Mojang Studios every time it launches. If any are found, they are installed before you start the game, ensuring you are on the latest version. Additionally, the launcher also gets updated during fresh restarts to ensure a seamless experience.

Here's how to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.61 update on your Windows 10/11 PC:

If this is your first time playing Minecraft or you do not have the official launcher installed, head over to the Mojang website or click on this link to open the launcher's page.

Download the executable file and install it in your desired directory. Once installed, you will be prompted to sign in with your Microsoft account to get the launcher ready.

Head to the launcher and select Minecraft: Bedrock edition from the left sidebar.

Next, head to the lower side and click on the dropdown on the left of the green Play/Download button.

Select the "Latest Release" option from the list of available options and then click the green Play/Download button.

Wait for the launcher to download the required files and assets. During installation, it is recommended to ensure that you have a stable internet connection. Once done, the launcher will load the game with the Minecraft 1.21.61 update successfully installed.

Ad

Also read: How to mod Minecraft: Beginner modding tutorial

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!