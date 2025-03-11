How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on March 11, 2025. This experimental build for the second drop introduces the player locator bar alongside major features and performance improvements to mobs and blocks. It also addresses existing bugs and issues to improve gameplay.

Ad

Note: This beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this experimental build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S console

Ad

Trending

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview to test out the new player locator bar and other features using an active internet connection and an official copy of the game. This beta can also be accessed with a Game Pass subscription (regular or Ultimate edition). Here's how:

Ad

Launch the Xbox store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Head over to the game library and go to the search bar. Type or search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview edition is listed, choose it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the required update files and assets to get downloaded. Ensure that you do not turn off your device or lose internet connectivity to prevent your Minecraft world from getting corrupted.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft announces new player locator bar feature for second game drop of 2025

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview to try out the player locator bar and other new features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the latest features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Ad

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the library, or the "Frequently Played" tab on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head over to the left sidebar and hit the "Preview" button. Now, click on the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Next, hit the "Download" button and wait for the required game files and assets to be installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection to prevent game file corruption.

Ad

Android/iOS devices

Sign up for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview from the respective app store listings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently introduced beta support for mobile devices, allowing Minecraft Pocket Edition players to try preview builds on supported Android and iOS devices. Here's how you can obtain the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on your mobile device and try the new features and changes ahead of their release:

Ad

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Visit the Minecraft page, or just search "Minecraft" in the app store to open the listing. Scroll to the bottom of the app store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Now, wait for the update files and assets to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview.

Ad

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app and head over to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Make sure there are slots available for signing up to the beta and preview. If not, you will have to check back on the first of the next month for free slots. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Now, wait for an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview build. Open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button, or follow the attached link to accept it. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

Ad

Additionally, it is recommended that iOS players dive into the beta and preview at least once a month to maintain access since slots are very limited. Most devices will have automatic updates enabled to ensure you're on the latest available version of all apps and games. However, if it is not enabled, you can do it manually by visiting the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available version.

Ad

You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been changed to an "Update" button. Once the assets are updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on your device.

Also read: How to play Minecraft single-biome challenge

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can test the latest features and modifications in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview if you own the Bedrock Edition installed on your Windows 10/11 device. However, if you do not have it, simply head over to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to get your hands on the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Ad

Once downloaded and logged in with your registered Microsoft account, simply follow these steps to experience the 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

You will have to visit the Microsoft store and manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing experimental build like the Bedrock 1.21.70.26 beta and preview installed on your target device, you will have to manually head over to the Microsoft Store app. Go to the app library and queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview by following these steps:

Ad

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the update files to be installed.

However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, simply click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part of the window to manually queue all the updates.

Ad

Additionally, you can also use the official Xbox app to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview. Just go to the list of installed apps and games on the left sidebar and click on the Preview edition. Next, click the "Update" button to download and experience the new features and modifications in the latest Minecraft Bedrock build.

For new beta edition players

Head over to the official game launcher to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time trying out a beta and preview, start by visiting the official Minecraft launcher. Choose the Bedrock from the list of available versions and games and follow these steps to successfully install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview:

Ad

Go to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle.

Clicking on the drop-down will open up the list of available installation options. Now, click on the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Once selected, just hit the "Play" button to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview on your device.

Since this is the first installation, it will take a few moments for all the assets to get downloaded and installed. Once done, you will now be able to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.80.20 beta and preview features like the player locator brand mob changes ahead of their official release.

Ad

Also read: What to expect from Minecraft Live 2025

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!