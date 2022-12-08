How to download Minecraft beta 1.19.60.23 for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition has updated its latest beta preview to version 1.19.60.23 and has been released on most compatible platforms. However, it's worth noting that Mojang has stated that the preview is not currently available for iOS (Apple) devices.

Mojang has not yet explained why the recent beta previews have had issues on iOS devices, but they have pledged to resolve the problem as swiftly as possible so all Bedrock players can enjoy the new betas.

At the moment, players on Android, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S are fully capable of downloading and playing the beta. Doing so is considerably easier than in years past, but some players may not be familiar with the process.

How to Download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Beta 1.19.60.23 On Windows/Xbox/Android

Bedrock Edition's latest beta preview introduces a host of minor tweaks and under-the-hood fixes (Image via Minecraft.net)

Compared to the old days of downloading files and installing them remotely, Bedrock Edition is incredibly easy to update across all platforms. Hopefully, the iOS version of Beta 1.19.60.23 will arrive sooner rather than later, as players on Apple devices undoubtedly want to enjoy the new changes introduced in the update as well.

For the time being though, players on other platforms should be able to easily update and play the new preview thanks to the implementation of Mojang's Preview Program.

Downloading the Beta - Windows

Open the Minecraft Launcher, this program can be downloaded via Minecraft.net if you don't have it already and is a central program to run Bedrock, Java, and the spin-off games. When the launcher opens, select the Bedrock Edition icon on the left sidebar. Above the cover art, select the preview tab. Click the green install button. After the installation process concludes, the button will transition to a play button to launch the game. Additionally, for players who don't wish to use the launcher, it's possible to download the preview via Xbox Game Pass for PC. If you have Game Pass installed, you can head to the URL https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/minecraft-preview/9nq19c36r0vd and download the preview as a separate program.

Downloading the Beta - Android

Opt into the Preview Program by heading to https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.mojang.minecraftpe and pressing the "become a tester" button. Head to Minecraft's app page on the Google Play Store and install it. If the app is already installed on your device, it should begin to update after you opt into the Preview Program in Step One. In this case, all you'll need to do is wait for the update to finish, then you can open the app and enjoy the game.

Downloading the Beta - Xbox Series X|S

If you have the game installed and an active subscription to Game Pass, open the game search function in the marketplace from your dashboard and search for Minecraft Preview. Once the game's page has loaded, simply press the install button. This will install an app for the preview that is separate from your vanilla game install, so you won't get the two confused. Once the download has been completed, simply return to your dashboard and open the preview's app and enjoy the game.

That's all there is to it. There are no specific files or archives to download, no matter what platform you find yourself on. Hopefully, future betas and previews can be fixed by Mojang and iOS devices can be brought back into the fold. Mojang may even adjust beta 1.19.60.23 to be compatible for iOS before the next preview releases, but players will simply have to wait and see if this occurs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes