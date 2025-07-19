How to download Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8

The latest update is now available, and players are wondering how to install Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8 on their devices to improve their frame rates and overall gameplay experience. This rendering optimization mod enables you to experience improved game performance, fixing microstutters and significantly enhancing the game's graphical quality without putting excessive stress on your device.

Here's how you can get your hands on Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8.

Guide to using Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8

1) Download and install the Fabric API

Install the Fabric API to get started with Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sodium || Mojang)

The Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8 requires an API that allows you to install and run it within the game. While Sodium supports Fabric, Quilt, and NeoForge, we will use Fabric for this guide since it is one of the most popular choices used as a dependency by thousands of other mods.

Head over to the official Fabric website and get your hands on the build that is compatible with Minecraft 1.21.8. Now, click on the blue "Download" button on the right side of the version listing and save the executable file in a directory of your choice.

Once downloaded, follow these steps to install Fabric:

Double-click or run the Fabric installer. On the installer, make sure the Minecraft version is displayed as 1.21.8. It is recommended that you set the Loader version to the system defaults unless you wish to run an older generation. Next, select a directory to install the Fabric launcher. Ensure that the directory is set to your default Minecraft installation location and ends with ".minecraft". Once done, make sure to check the "Create Profile" option/box. Next, simply click the "Install" button and wait for Fabric to get installed.

2) Install the Sodium mod

Place the file for Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8 in the mods directory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sodium || Mojang)

After you have Fabric installed, you can get your hands on the Sodium mod from online repositories like CurseForge and Modrinth. Download and place the ZIP file in any directory of your choice.

Once downloaded, simply drag and place the downloaded Sodium file in the mods folder of your Minecraft instance. If you do not have a dedicated mods folder, just create one and paste the ZIP file into it.

3) Run Minecraft and use Sodium

Open the game to access the features of Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sodium || Mojang)

Once you're done, open the Minecraft launcher and look for your instance with Fabric 1.21.8 installed. Simply run it and head to the Options tab. Now, you will have access to all the customization options offered by Minecraft Sodium 1.21.8.

You can use Sodium alongside most mods and packs, including shader mods like Iris Shaders and Optifine. It helps improve the graphical quality as well as squeeze out as many frames as possible from your current setup. It is one of the nifty rendering optimization mods available that lets you seamlessly enhance your gameplay experience.

