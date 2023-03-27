How to find cool Minecraft seeds easily

Each Minecraft world features majestic biomes, incredible structures, and other world features for players to explore. Some worlds may have a bunch of rare structures close to spawn, while others may have them far away from each other.

Players can use world generation seeds to create and explore Minecraft worlds with unique features. Although numerous cool seeds are uploaded daily to r/Minecraftseeds, finding one that features the desired elements and is compatible with the preferred game version is uncommon.

Players can obtain seeds with the biomes and structures they want close to the spawn point using a few tools. The best thing about these tools is that players can generate seeds for the desired game version.

Generating Minecraft seeds

For beginners who are unfamiliar, seeds are strings of codes that can be entered into the game while creating a new world. They determine the basic features of the world, such as the terrain and structure features.

Finding cool seeds

Finding seeds for outposts and snowy plains biome (Image via mcseeder.com)

An online tool called Seeder can generate cool Minecraft seeds, which allows players to select their preferred game version and choose the biomes and structures they want to be located close to spawn.

It is worth noting that the seeder tool generates seeds for Java Edition of Minecraft. Additionally, players can select the dimensions of the world and how close they want the selected features to be to the spawn point.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to using seeder:

Step 1: Open any web browser and navigate to mcseeder.

Step 2: Select the dimensions and game version.

Step 3: Under the Seed finder, players must select the desired biomes. They can choose multiple biomes.

Step 4: Select the structure and range from the origin (0,0). Only one structure can be selected.

Step 5: Press the find button. A seed will then be generated.

After following the above steps, the seed generated can be copied and pasted into the game.

However, players should double-check the seed on ChunkBase's seed map before entering it into the game. Although the seeder's accuracy rate is high, this extra step can save players time by ensuring the seed is accurate before they begin their gameplay.

By entering the seed and selecting the game version, players can find the coordinates of all the structures in that world. This feature can prove to be extremely helpful, as mcseeder displays the coordinates of only the structures that are selected by the user.

Furthermore, players can also view the biomes on a seed map, providing an even more comprehensive understanding of the world generated.

How to use seeds?

Now that a seed has been obtained, let's learn how to use it in the latest version of Minecraft:

Step 1: Launch Minecraft and select the Singleplayer option on the home screen.

Step 2: Press on the Create New World option.

World creation screen (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Navigate to the World tab.

World tab (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: Enter the seed.

Step 5: Once all other basic settings, such as game mode and difficulty have been set, players must click on the Create New World option.

If a player creates a world without entering a seed, the game will generate a random one. To view the world seed, players can use the /seed command in the chat window. However, this will only work if cheats are enabled in their world.

Poll : 0 votes