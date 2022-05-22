How to fix Minecraft's 'io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out' error

While Minecraft offers gamers an incredibly fun multiplayer experience, unfortunately, as with any online game, problems can sometimes ensue due to a multitude of different reasons.

One of the most common errors that players experience when trying to play Minecraft online is the infamous "io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out" error message.

Although frustrating, the good news is that this error is easily fixable in the majority of the cases. For those looking to rid themselves of this annoying error, written below are the steps they should complete to do so.

Possible fixes for Minecraft's 'io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out' error

As previously mentioned, the io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out error occurs when trying to play Minecraft multiplayer. More specifically, it happens when playing on or trying to connect to a Minecraft server or Realm and is a problem related to network configuration.

Important: Before even attempting to fix the issue, readers should first identify if the problem is occurring from their side or from the server/realm they are trying to join. The best way to check if the issue is on their side or not is to connect to the Minecraft server with IP: test.prisonfun.com

If players can join the server with IP: test.prisonfun.com there is likely no problem on their side (Image via GoDaddy)

The IP: test.prisonfun.com server is designed to be used by Minecraft players to test if there is an issue with their network connection or not. This server is online 24/7 and supports all versions of Minecraft with no issues, making it a brilliant place to diagnose and debug connection issues.

If players are able to successfully connect to the IP: test.prisonfun.com server, the problems being experienced with the connection timed out error are likely out of their hands and instead lie with the server they're trying to join. Readers should then try contacting the admins of the server to try and rectify said issues.

For those who are unable to join the IP: test.prisonfun.com server, however, it seems that there is indeed a problem coming from their end. In such cases, they can go through the following potential fixes:

1) Restart Router/PC

It might sound simple, but the io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out Error is in fact a network related error. This often means that the issue can be rectified simply by restarting the local router and PC.

Readers can now try to connect to the Minecraft server IP: test.prisonfun.com to test if the issue has been resolved.

2) Try a different WiFi network

If possible, readers suffering from the io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out error should try and connect to a different WiFi network and re-try the connection.

If no other WiFi network is available nearby, gamers can try and use their mobile hotspot temporarily. For those unaware of the process, a good video on how to use mobile hotspot on popular mobile devices can be found below.

Now, readers can once again try and connect to the server with IP: test.prisonfun.com to test if the issue has been resolved.

3) Turn off Firewall, VPN, and Parental Control Software

For those who are using a VPN or have parental control software set in place on the machine, they should be turned off. They can cause interference in the network connection and in some cases can flat out block outgoing network connections, causing the io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out error.

If a VPN or parental control software is not being used, it's a good idea to temporarily disable the firewall on the machine to see if that rectifies the issue. To do this, readers can follow the helpful video guide below.

Post this, readers can once again try connect to the server with IP: test.prisonfun.com to test if the issue has been resolved.

4) Use a VPN

While this might seem contrary to the previous fix, for some specific cases, using a VPN might fix the io.netty.channel.ConnectTimeoutException: connection timed out error entirely.

Using a VPN may fix the issue because it will allow users to connect to a virtual private network. This network does not adhere to the same network rules as their original connection.

Readers can use any free VPN of their choosing for this as there are plenty available online to download. Once the VPN has been installed and connected to, gamers can re-try their connection to the Minecraft server with IP: test.prisonfun.com to test if the connection problem has been resolved.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan