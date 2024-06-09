How to get bad omen in Minecraft 1.21

Bad Omen in Minecraft 1.21 is getting some exciting changes that players need to know about. Minecraft 1.21 Tricky Trials is not only bringing loads of new features like trial chambers, crafter, breeze, etc., but it will also bring changes to existing features in the game. One of the biggest changes they introduced was to the bad omen status effect. Bad Omen used to get automatically applied and initiated a village raid in previous versions. With the 1.21 update, its mechanics will drastically change.

Here is a short guide on how to get the bad omen in Minecraft 1.21 and how it works in Tricky Trials update.

Ways to get bad omen in Minecraft 1.21 and how to use it

How to get a bad omen in Minecraft 1.21?

Bad Omen status effect can now be applied by drinking from the ominous bottle. (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players killed a Pillager raid captain in the past, they would instantly receive a bad omen status effect. This mechanic is significantly altered in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

The bad omen in Minecraft 1.21 is now contained in the new ominous bottle instead of being applied to players automatically. This bottle can be found in both regular and ominous trial vaults found in the new trial chamber structure. In addition, they can also be obtained by killing a raid captain.

Players have to battle numerous trial spawners that summon different hostile creatures after finding a trial chamber. One of these spawners has a 50% chance of dropping a trial key, which opens standard vault blocks. Furthermore, there is a 30% chance that ominous trial spawners will drop ominous trial keys, which can be used to access ominous trial vaults.

In Minecraft 1.21, there's an 18% chance that a mysterious bottle will fall from one of the trial vaults. On the other hand, there is a 13.4% probability that an ominous bottle may fall from the ominous vault.

The bad omen status effect will only be applied to players intending to consume the contents of the new ominous bottle. Once consumed, the bad omen in Minecraft 1.21 will last for an hour and forty minutes.

The effect now essentially has varying degrees of difficulty in the 1.21 update. Furthermore, the mechanism on which the status effect works has been drastically changed as well.

How does bad omen work after being applied in Minecraft 1.21

Bad omen converts into raid and trial omens. (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players reach a village with the updated bad omen in Minecraft 1.21, the effect transforms into a raid omen that lasts 30 seconds. This will serve as a buffer period, allowing explorers to either commit to the raid or flee the village. After 30 seconds, the raid omen effect will disappear and a village raid will begin.

On the other hand, if players enter a trial chamber with a bad omen effect and approach a trial spawner, that spawner and all others in the structure will become ominous, change colors, and initiate the ominous trials event in Minecraft.

