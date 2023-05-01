How to get diamonds in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends, much like the original Minecraft, has plenty of resources that heroes can collect. This includes diamonds, the iconic materials that are well-known for their applications in the world's beloved sandbox game and its spin-offs. In Legends, diamonds are used to create Ice Traps and Power Tower structures as well as summon Skeleton mobs.

But how do players get diamonds in Minecraft Legends? The process doesn't involve mining like the original Minecraft. Instead, players will largely have to find diamond ore deposits and dispatch their Gather Allays to collect diamonds for them. This is great, as it allows heroes to head off and take care of other tasks.

However, collecting diamonds in Minecraft Legends still requires players to find them first, and there are specific locations where diamond ore spawns.

Minecraft Legends: Diamond ore is often located in frigid areas

Since Minecraft Legends' game maps are randomized each time a new Campaign or Versus Mode session is made, the topography of the Overworld alters the location of key resources. However, if heroes know where to find specific resources, they'll be able to track them down no matter how many times the face of the Overworld changes.

For diamonds in particular, players will need to find diamond ore, which is often located in frigid areas such as tundra and jagged peaks.

Obtaining Diamonds in Minecraft Legends

Before anything else, be sure that you've researched the improvement to gather diamonds with allays. This can be researched and constructed via the Well of Fate. Once you've researched and placed the improvement, you can head out on your diamond collection venture. Building additional improvements for diamond collection will also allow your allays to collect more for your inventory. Open your map of the Overworld and search for either jagged peaks or tundra biome. These biomes will be marked with a diamond ore block in the map legend. You can also find diamonds occasionally within villages, but many different resources can spawn in village chests and they may not be as reliable as a primary source of diamond income. Once you've traveled to a jagged peaks or tundra biome, it's time to hunt. Scour the biome for veins of diamond ore in clusters. They shouldn't be too difficult to spot, and tundra biomes tend to be easier to navigate compared to jagged peaks, but both are viable options. Place your gathered diamonds improvement where the diamond ore is within the area of effect of the improvement. Use the gather diamond resource command to make your allays collect the diamond ore for you.

That's all there is to it! The allays will continue gathering the diamonds for heroes as they set out to take care of other tasks. Each time players find a vein of diamond ore, simply plop down an improvement and give the allays an order to collect the diamonds.

Before long, heroes will have tons of diamonds to use on their structures and to summon skeleton mobs.

