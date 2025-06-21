How to get free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away a free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate the release of the Chase the Skies game drop. The happy ghast is one of the highlights of the latest update, and the developers are celebrating its release by giving away this free character creator item.

Here's how you can get the Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock.

How to obtain the free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock

Join the official Discord server to get your hands on the free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang is giving away a free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock to players in celebration of the release of the latest Chase the Skies drop. Since the happy ghast is one of the biggest features of the recent game drop, it comes as no surprise that the giveaway is based on the adorable new mob.

The developers are offering players a unique character creator item that resembles the uniform of a pilot riding the ghast, making it the perfect accessory to conquer the overworld in style. The unique design matches the shades of the happy ghast harness, offering a perfect combination to flaunt in the game.

Here's how you can obtain the free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock:

Head to the official event landing page. You will need to join the official Minecraft Discord server to claim this free reward. Head to the 'Join our Discord server' prompt at the bottom and click on it. Now, sign in with your Discord account and join the official Minecraft server. Once done, click the button at the bottom to verify that you have joined. You will now receive a code for the Happy Ghast Pilot Coat. Copy the 25-character code and head to the Redemption page. Make sure to sign in with your linked Microsoft account before redeeming the code. Now, paste the code in the blank space. Click on Redeem and confirm the binding of the reward. Once done, you can claim the free Happy Ghast Pilot Coat in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate the release of the new update in style.

This is a limited-time drop with only 1.8 million codes available for collection until July 31, 2025. Players are recommended to get their hands on the free character creator item before the codes run out. Once obtained, they can be redeemed until December 31, 2025.

