How to get free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock

Mojang is giving away a free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock to celebrate their latest collaboration with the Dragon Ball Z franchise. The developers have announced an exclusive DLC in the latest Minecraft Live, and they are offering players a chance to cop this character creator item for free to promote the upcoming add-on.

Here's how you can get the free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock.

Guide to get the free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock

Head over to the Dressing room and claim the free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just announced a Dragon Ball Z DLC in partnership with Toei Animation, and to celebrate the upcoming release of the add-on, the developers are giving away a free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock. The unique hair option resembles the iconic spiked and golden hair of Goku, allowing fans to deck up as their favorite hero from the franchise.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free Super Saiyan Hair in Minecraft Bedrock:

Open Minecraft Bedrock and ensure you sign in with your Microsoft account. This ensures the item is claimed and added to your account. Head to the Dressing Room and look at the Featured Items catalog in the bottom section Click on the Super Saiyan Hair, which will usually be the first item. If you do not see it, slide the selection till you see the item. Once you click on the Super Saiyan Hair, it will open up the product page. Click on the button marked Get in the bottom right section of the page. This is a free item and can be claimed without spending any Minecoins.

Once claimed, you can equip it right away or put it on later from the character creator section in the dressing room. The developers have not stated if this is a limited-time drop, but gamers can expect the free items to go away once the promotional period is over. To avoid missing out on the free cosmetic based on the iconic character, follow the steps mentioned above and claim it at the earliest.

The developers have stated in the recent Minecraft Live that the DLC is set to be released soon. This free cosmetic is a great way for players to join the hype train as they wait for the iconic franchise to hit the Marketplace.

Also read: YouTuber's 14-year journey to the Far Lands is about to be completed

