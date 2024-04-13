How to get Isn't it Scute? advancement in Minecraft

The Isn't it Scute? advancement is a recent addition announced with the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. As the name suggests, it requires players to interact with one of the new features introduced in the update: the armadillo scutes.

The update didn't just bring one, but four new advancements, offering players new challenges to complete and fill out their tab. This article will show how to obtain the "Isn't it Scute?" advancement.

Minecraft guide to get Isn't it Scute? advancement

Isn't it Scute? advancement's in-game description (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Isn't it Scute? Minecraft advancement can be unlocked by acquiring armadillo scutes from an armadillo using a brush. To obtain scutes from an armadillo, use a brush on it. Armadillos are uncommon mobs, and players in survival mode will only come across them in savanna biomes.

This process has no cooldown; however, it heavily taxes the brush, causing it to break after four scutes. Unfortunately, completing the advancement doesn't reward experience points.

Uses of armadillo scutes

Wolf armor crafting recipe (Image via Mojang Studios)

Since players already have a couple of scutes acquired after completing the advancement, let's explore what can be done with this new item in the inventory.

Armadillo scutes serve as the sole crafting ingredient required for creating wolf armor in Minecraft. Wolf armor was released as part of the same update, with two linked advancements: Snip it! and Good as New.

To craft wolf armor, place six armadillo scutes on the crafting table in the pattern shown above. Two brushes will be sufficient for acquiring six scutes.

Other Minecraft 1.20.5 advancements

Snip it! advancement in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned, Snip it! and Good as New are two advancements introduced with the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. Snip it! is unlocked when the player removes a wolf armor from a wolf by right-clicking on it with shears equipped.

On the other hand, Good as New can be completed simply by repairing an equipped wolf armor by right-clicking with armadillo scutes in hand. This advancement is only completed when the player brings the damaged armor back to full durability points.

Another advancement introduced in this version is The Whole Pack. The 1.20.5 update gained popularity for finally introducing wolf armor, but it offered more than just that. Alongside the ability to better protect the player's beloved companions, the update allowed for increased customizability in pet wolves by adding eight new wolf variants.

Players can unlock The Whole Pack advancement by taming one of each wolf variant. Since the taming process is the same for each variant, the only laborious part of the process is traveling to different biomes.