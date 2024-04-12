How to get Good as New advancement in Minecraft

Since the game does not provide players with any direct challenges or missions, new Minecraft advancements are always appreciated by the community. These additions create new tasks on the to-do list for those who wish to unlock all advancements as they progress in their Minecraft journey.

The Minecraft 1.20.5 update introduced a handful of new advancements, including Good as New. As expected, all the new advancements are related to the new wolf and armadillo features, which are the main highlights of the update. In this article, we delve into the detailed steps that players must follow to unlock the Good as New advancement in Minecraft.

Minecraft guide to get the Good as New advancement

Good As New advancement's in-game description (Image via Mojang)

The Good as New advancement can be unlocked by repairing a pet wolf's armor to full durability using armadillo scutes.

An armadillo in savanna biome (Image via Mojang)

Armadillo scutes can only be obtained in savanna biomes by brushing a wild armadillo. Although there isn't an upper limit to how many scutes can be obtained from one mob, gathering a large quantity at once is difficult because each time the player obtains one, their brush loses a significant amount of durability.

As long as the player has a bunch of brushes, they can acquire scutes for repairing their pet's armor to full durability.

To repair wolf armor equipped on their pet, players must simply equip armadillo scutes in their main hand and right-click on their pet. At most, seven to eight armadillo scutes will be required to bring a highly worn-out wolf armor to maximum durability.

How to get wolf armor in Minecraft

Wolf armor (Image via Mojang)

Wolf armor was introduced with the same Minecraft 1.20.5 update, aiming to better protect the player's beloved companions. The best thing about it is that it only requires one item to be crafted: armadillo scutes. As mentioned earlier, scutes can be obtained by brushing armadillos.

Wolf armor crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Once players have six armadillo scutes, they can create armor on the crafting table by placing the ingredients as shown. Equipping the armor is the same as repairing it: simply right-click on the wolf with the item in the main hand. However, to remove the armor, players must use shears on their pet wolf.

For players aiming to unlock as many advancements as possible, removing the armor is a recommended step, as it unlocks the new "Snip it!" advancement.

With 64 durability points, wolf armor will provide a sufficient amount of protection for a wolf to sustain even a creeper explosion in close proximity on Hard difficulty. Since the armor absorbs all the damage before it breaks, it can sustain two or more creeper explosions in Normal and Easy world difficulty settings.