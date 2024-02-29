How to repair wolf armor in Minecraft

The addition of wolf armor in Minecraft is a feature players have been craving for years. It addresses a significant challenge players have faced in keeping their pet wolves safe while traveling with them.

The armor is remarkably robust, providing such substantial protection that when equipped at full health, players' loyal companions can now even survive unexpected creeper explosions, previously a common cause of the animal's demise.

In this article, we explore the intricacies of repairing, dyeing, and more aspects of wolf armor in Minecraft.

Guide to repairing wolf armor in Minecraft

Wolf armor before vs after repair (Image via Mojang Studios)

While still in beta, various changes were made to the wolf armor, and it was only after the release of snapshot 24w09a that the armor gained durability points and became repairable.

To repair a wolf armor, aim at your pet with the armor equipped and right-click with armadillo scutes in the main hand. Alternatively, armor can be repaired using an anvil, though this method will cost experience levels.

When repairing armor on a wolf, players will observe the damage marks on the armor decreasing until the armor is fully repaired and appears brand new again. Seven to eight armadillo scutes will be required to fully restore a wolf armor with almost no durability left back to its full strength.

How much damage can wolf armor sustain?

Wolf next to a creeper (Image via Mojang Studios)

Upon enabling the durability attributes in Minecraft Java Edition by pressing F3+H, it becomes apparent that a wolf armor in the player's inventory has 64 durability points. Each point of damage absorbed by the wolf armor results in a deduction of one point of durability.

This implies that when fresh wolf armor is equipped, it will enable a wolf to easily withstand a creeper explosion caused right next to it.

In the event that a wolf with armor falls into a lava pit, it can survive for nine more seconds compared to a wolf without it. These statistics are remarkable, indicating that wolves will be much more capable of surviving alongside the player in the wild.

How to dye wolf armor

Dyeing a wolf armor orange (Image via Mojang Studios)

The new wolf armor in Minecraft not only enhances the equipped wolf's health but also introduces a customization feature. Much like the pet wolf's collar, the armor can be dyed to various colors. However, the process for dyeing the armor differs.

To create a wolf armor with a different color, place the armor in the crafting grid along with the dye of choice. Once dyed, the armor can be retrieved from the crafting grid and equipped to their loyal companion.