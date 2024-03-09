How to get max level enchantments in Minecraft Bedrock

Enchanting is one of the most powerful things that Minecraft players have access to for survival. This system converts Minecraft's lapis lazuli and experience points into buffs for tools, weapons, and armor. While some of these enchantments just make tools more durable or weapons stronger, there are some, such as mending, riptide, and fortune, that completely change the game.

This makes accessing these powerful abilities very important to any survival playthrough.

Making a survival enchanting setup

1) Make a cow farm

Getting 46 leather from random cows can take a very long time (Image via Mojang)

At first glance, setting up a cow farm might seem like a strange first step for enchanting, but it's actually a vital part of gaining access to Minecraft's game-changing level 30 enchantments. Since these enchantments require 15 bookshelves, players will need a total of 45 leather, not counting the book needed for the enchanting table itself.

46 cows is a lot for any stage of the game. The earlier a cow farm is set up, the better, as the cooldown on cow breeding means that the leather is often the limiting factor in enchanting.

2) Make a sugar cane farm

Even a basic sugar cane farm should be enough to set up an enchanting area (Image via Mojang)

The next thing you will need to do is create a sugar cane farm for the paper needed to make the books. This farm does not need to be particularly large or efficient, as, unlike leather, sugar cane grows fast enough that even a simple Minecraft starter farm will be enough to produce the needed paper.

3) Craft the enchanting table and bookshelves

Enchanting tables can be quite expensive early on (Image via Mojang)

After this, you must craft the enchanting table itself. This can be done by placing three obsidians along the bottom of the crafting window and a fourth in the middle. Place a diamond on either side of this center obsidian and then a book on top.

Once you make the table, you must go through and convert the sugar cane to paper, combine the leather and paper into books, and finally craft the required bookshelves.

4) Make an enchanting setup

An example of a basic enchanting setup (Image via Mojang)

Now that the enchanting table and bookshelves are all in place, you're ready to grab your supply of lapis and burn some levels in exchange for Minecraft's best enchantments.

Start by placing the enchanting table; this will indicate where the rest of the blocks need to go. Place the 15 bookshelves you crafted around it, making sure to leave at least one block of air in between the bookshelves and the table, as this is required for the bookshelf to actually contribute to the setup.

Once all the bookshelves are placed, the setup is technically done. You can stop here, place the blocks in the open, or spend some time building up a structure around them. Thankfully, the enchanting table is one of the game's cooler blocks, meaning it will still look quite nice if you leave the setup exposed.

Max-level Minecraft enchantments with commands

The command being used in the game (Image via Mojang)

Max-level Minecraft gear is incredibly useful in survival for obvious reasons. However, it is also useful in testing worlds to experiment with PvP or to see how damaging creepers are at different distances, among other things. This makes the slow and enchanting progress annoying, to say the least.

Thankfully, there is a command that can be used to circumvent using an anvil and will enchant items directly. This incredibly useful Minecraft command is:

/enchant @s enchantment level

All you need to do is replace the word "enchant" with a valid enchantment and the word level with a valid enchantment level. For example, to enchant an axe you are holding with sharpness III, you would type out:

/enchant @s sharpness 3

Keep in mind that this is a console command and, thus, will not be available on any of Minecraft's best multiplayer servers since you won't have the needed permissions.