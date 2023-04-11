Minecraft is a world filled with fascinating and diverse creatures, and among them are the villagers who live in villages scattered throughout the game's landscape. These unique non-playable characters (NPCs) offer valuable resources and services, and their distinct personalities and attire make them a captivating part of the community.

One such villager is the toolsmith, who specializes in crafting and trading a wide range of tools.

Minecraft toolsmith: Everything you need to know

Toolsmith villagers offer a variety of trades, starting with basic stone tools and progressing to more advanced diamond and enchanted tools.

They are a crucial resource for players looking to obtain powerful gear to aid them in their exploration and combat endeavors. You can obtain a toolsmith villager in two ways in Minecraft: by finding one in a village or by converting a zombie villager into one.

Finding a toolsmith villager in a village

Savanna Toolsmith Villager (Image via Mojang)

The easiest way to get a toolsmith villager in Minecraft is to find a pre-existing one in a village. Villages are randomly generated structures that can be found in different biomes, such as plains, savannas, deserts, and taigas.

Step 1: Locate a Village

The first step to getting a toolsmith villager is to find a village. It can be found in most biomes in Minecraft. If you are having trouble finding one, use the "/locate village" command. Once you have found a village, you will need to locate the toolsmith.

Step 2: Identify the Toolsmith

The toolsmith is a specific type of villager that can be found in most villages. They are distinguished by their brown aprons and their smithing table, which can usually be found in their houses. To identify a toolsmith, look for a villager with a brown apron and check their trades to see if they offer any tools.

Step 3: Trade with the Toolsmith

Once you have located the toolsmith, you can begin trading with them. Toolsmiths offer a variety of tools, including axes, pickaxes, and shovels. To trade with them, you will need to have emeralds, which can be obtained by mining or by trading with other villagers.

Step 4: Level up the Toolsmith

As you trade with the toolsmith, you will notice that their trades become more valuable. This is because they are leveling up. To level up a toolsmith, you will need to trade with them regularly. After reaching a certain level, they will offer even more valuable tools.

Step 5: Create more villagers

If you want to have more toolsmith villagers in your village, you will need to create a breeding ground. This can be done by building houses and placing beds inside them. Villagers will breed when there are enough houses and beds in a village.

Step 6: Keep your Toolsmith safe

To ensure that your toolsmith villagers stay safe, you will need to protect them from mobs. This can be done by building walls around the village and placing torches to keep the area well-lit.

Converting a zombie villager into a toolsmith villager

Another way to get a toolsmith villager is to convert a zombie villager into one. The latter are hostile mobs that spawn in dark places or during the night. They look like villagers but have green skin and red eyes.

They can also spawn when a normal villager is killed by a zombie. Zombie villagers can be cured and turned back into normal ones using a golden apple and a splash potion of weakness.

Smithing table workstation of Toolsmith Villager in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

To convert a zombie villager into a toolsmith villager, you need to follow these steps:

Find or lure a zombie villager in Minecraft to a safe place where they won't burn in sunlight or be attacked by other mobs.

Throw a splash of weakness at them. You can craft this potion by brewing water bottles with a nether wart, then adding fermented spider eye and gunpowder.

Feed them a golden apple by right-clicking on them. You can craft this item by surrounding an apple with gold ingots.

Wait for the curing process to finish. This can take several minutes, and you will see red particles around the zombie village.

Place a smithing table near the cured villager. This will assign them the toolsmith profession and change their clothing to a brown apron.

Interact with them by right-clicking on them and seeing what trades they offer.

In conclusion, toolsmith villagers are an essential part of any Minecraft player's village, offering valuable trades and expertise in crafting the finest tools, from simple stone axes and pickaxes to powerful enchanted diamond tools.

