How to get rid of golems in Minecraft Legends

Golems are summonable allies in Minecraft Legends that can assist heroes in their battle against piglin invaders. There are various types of golems available, each with its own specializations when it comes to combat.

There's no denying that these tiny creatures are useful in battle, but heroes sometimes make mistakes and summon too many. This is particularly prevalent when players summon too many Mossy Golems, who will heal each other too much and refuse to die, clogging up space in a hero's population cap for their army.

This has led heroes in Minecraft Legends to wonder: how exactly do you get rid of excess golems as you make your way through battles within the Overworld?

Use lava to remove excess golems in Minecraft Legends

Although golems are a vital part of a player's army in Minecraft Legends, they sometimes need to be removed to free up space for other units like zombies, creepers, or skeletons, to name a few.

Currently, there doesn't appear to be any direct command to remove existing golems in an army. This means the most reliable way to remove golems from a player's group is to kill them.

This can be accomplished simply by sending the creatures into battle against the piglins. However, if a player has summoned too many Mossy Golems, they may heal too much to be killed in combat.

Fortunately, lava still exists in Minecraft Legends, and golems don't deal with it well.

Here's how to kill golems in Minecraft Legends with the help of lava:

Find a location in your Overworld map with lava, and be sure to collect the necessary resources for bridge building. One of the popular spots to find lava is piglin invasion bases or even their Night Beacons. Once you've found the lava, build a bridge to cross it. A ramp will also work in this situation if you'd like to use it as an alternative. Order the golems you'd like to get rid of to the center of the bridge/ramp directly over the lava. Step off the ramp or bridge and then remove the structure. Once the ramp/bridge is deconstructed, the golems will fall into the lava and die.

This method isn't exactly the most humane option, but until Mojang and Blackbird Interactive introduce a command to dismiss mobs, it's the best choice players have. It can also be used for other mobs that can be summoned to a player's army. The only other option is to send the creatures into battle and hope they are destroyed by the piglins.

Some players have also reported that fast-traveling long distances can de-spawn mobs in an army, but this hasn't been confirmed. It's possible that this method may have been a bug that existed in the early days after the game's launch and has resultingly been patched out. However, if all else fails, this trick may be worth a try in the event that piglins or lava aren't nearby.

