How does happy ghast heal in Minecraft?

Happy ghast is a new mob introduced by Mojang for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. This is a passive and friendly variant of the regular ghast, which will allow players to hop on it and fly it anywhere they want. These mobs can be obtained by growing a dried ghast block into a ghastling and then a ghastling into a happy ghast.

While being able to fly, happy ghasts also have a special method of healing themselves. Here are certain methods through which happy ghasts can heal in Minecraft.

Ways in which happy ghasts heal in Minecraft

Idle regeneration

Happy ghasts slowly regenerate their health on their own. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Firstly, happy ghasts tend to heal themselves slowly over time. This regeneration does not require any special method or condition and is also found in horses.

This is the most inefficient way of healing since enemies can quickly kill a happy ghast if they attack faster than the regeneration process.

Flying at cloud level

Happy ghast's health regeneration speeds up when flying at cloud level. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The next health regeneration method is mainly controlled by players. If players fly their happy ghasts too high in the sky to where clouds render (Y level 195), the regeneration status effect will apply to them, making their healing a lot faster. Of course, the regeneration process will only activate if happy ghasts do not have full health.

Hence, if a player's happy ghast is low on health, they can take the new mob to the cloud level to quickly heal them. This is also a great tactic to stay away from the ground, where other enemies can attack them.

During rain or snow

The regeneration effect applies to happy ghasts during rain or snow. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The third and last method happy ghasts use to heal is when it rains or snows. During rains or snow, happy ghasts automatically get the regeneration status effect, no matter at which height they are. They will quickly regenerate health even when they are attacked by ground enemies.

Of course, this ties perfectly with their growth process as well. Dried ghast blocks need water to grow into a ghastling, and ghastlings grow into happy ghast faster when they are fed snowballs. Hence, happy ghasts regenerate health during rain or snow falls right in place.

