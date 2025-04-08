How to download Minecraft snapshot 25w15a and play happy ghast

The Minecraft snapshot 25w15a is out now, and players can finally enjoy the much-awaited Happy Ghast and ghastlings on the Java edition of the game. This experimental build introduces the new mob and associated items as well as an array of changes to improve the experience for players.

Here's how you can download the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a and enjoy the happy ghast.

Note: It is recommended to create a backup of your world before testing the snapshot since there is a chance of world corruption.

Minecraft snapshot 25w15a download guide

Download the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a for Java edition from the official game launcher by Mojang. If you do not have the launcher, simply visit the official Mojang website to download it. Once downloaded, sign in with your Microsoft account to get ready to try out the experimental build.

Once done, here's how you can download the Minecraft snapshot 25w15a:

Open the Minecraft Launcher and select Java edition from the left sidebar. Now, head to the Installations tab and look at the Versions section on the top right. Make sure to tick the box marked Snapshots to enable Snapshots. Now, head back to the Play tab and locate the drop-down on the left side of the Play button. Click the drop-down and select the listing marked Latest Snapshot 25w15a. Now, click the Play button and wait for the files to be downloaded. Once done, you can now enjoy happy ghasts on the Java edition of the game.

Additionally, you can also head to the Installation tab and locate the Snapshot listing. Hovering over it and clicking Edit will give you access to additional settings such as custom resolution as well as the ability to increase allocated RAM by modifying the JVM. However, this is only recommended for advanced players who wish to test the limits of the default allocation.

The Minecraft 25w15a snapshot introduces the happy ghast as well as associated items and mobs such as the dried ghast, ghastlings, and the harness. The large, floating mob has become a quick favorite among players, allowing them to scale even greater heights and explore the overworld in style.

Also read: Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

