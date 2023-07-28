How to install and play the SWEM Minecraft mod 

Minecraft has existed for a long time and is played by over a million people. Whether you like to build massive structures or love animals, you can play this game in your own way. It has plenty of ways to bring real-world animals into the game, allowing you to create a magnificent zoo to showcase them or set them free in a magical fairy-tale-like world.

Many players enjoy the horses in the game that will take you from one destination to the other and stay by your side. However, the Star Worm Equestrian Mod can customize the animations of the horses in the game and make them look more realistic. In this article, we will give you a step-by-step process of downloading and installing SWEN in your Minecraft game and what you can expect from this mod.

How to install the Star Worm Equestrian Mod in Minecraft?

The pre-requisite to install this mod on your system is that you must be playing the game's Java Edition and have a Java application installed in your system. This mod can not be enjoyed on the Bedrock edition, i.e., it will not be available for players who play on consoles, tablets, or mobile phones. Once you have installed Java, you can follow the given steps to install SWEM in Minecraft:

Install Forge in your system (Image via Abigail Pinehaven)

Download Forge on your system, as this mod does not work on any other game version. Make sure that you have downloaded the latest version of Forge. Click the jar file you have downloaded and proceed to install Forge. Check that the Install Client is marked in the list.

Select Forge in your game Launcher (Image via Abigail Pinehaven)

Open Minecraft Launcher and click on the latest release option on the left of the PLAY button. Select the Forge option and click on the PLAY button.

Download SWEM from Curseforge (Image via Abigail Pinehaven)

Search for the SWEM mod on the Curseforge official site and go to the files section. Go ahead and download the latest version of this mod.

Download Geckolib and PlayerAnimator mods (Image via Abigail Pinehaven)

In the description section of SWEM, you will notice that the mod requires Geckolib and PlayerAnimator to work properly. Press on the link in the description for Geckolib and download the 1.16.5 version of the mod. Similarly, press the link for PlayerAnimator and download the 1.16.5 version. Make sure that you have downloaded the forge version.

Type %appdata% and locate the .minecraft folder (Image via Abigail Pinehaven)

Go to your Pc search bar, type %appdata% in the textbox, and press enter. Open the .minecraft folder and locate the mods folder. If you do not have this folder, create a new one and name it mods. Drag and drop all three files you downloaded into the mods folder.

Drag and drop the files to the mods folder (Image via Abigail Pinehaven)

Lastly, open your Minecraft launcher, select the forge version on the left side, and click on PLAY. Create a new world and experience all the mod's features in the game.

What can you expect from the Star Worm Equestrian Mod (SWEM) mod?

The Star Worm Equestrian Mod basically modifies the look and gameplay of horses in the game. There will be custom-made models and animations, separate gaits, completely new horse training and bonding, different color variants, bridles, saddles, girths, blankets, leg wraps, breast collars, etc.

You will discover functional armor with wings and extra horse cosmetics, as well as stall doors. With this mod, you can make a comfortable space for your horse to stay in. Install items that your horse can enjoy instead of just a Haybale that you find in vanilla Minecraft. SWEM will turn your game into a perfect horse-featured game that you have never experienced before.